0
Saturday 2 May 2020 - 12:01

US Troops Fatally Shot Syrian Citizen in East Deir Ez-Zor

Story Code : 860273
US Troops Fatally Shot Syrian Citizen in East Deir Ez-Zor
Citing local witnesses, SANA said that American soldiers deliberately shot a civilian because his car veered off the highway near the Conoco Oil Field, which led to his death immediately.

No further details were released by SANA regarding this alleged incident.

The US Coalition has not commented on these allegations from the Syrian state-owned media.

Since their emergence in eastern Deir Ez-Zor, the occupying forces have maintained control over Syria’s largest oil field, Al-‘Umar, which is close to the Iraqi border.

The Syrian government has demanded that the U.S. immediately withdraw their forces from all of the Arab Republic’s territories, including the Al-Tanf Zone in the Homs Governorate.
Related Stories
Syrian rebels blow up another gas pipeline in Deir Ezzor
Islam Times - Armed groups fighting against the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have blown up another gas pipeline in the crisis-hit eastern province of Deir Ezzor.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Troops Fatally Shot Syrian Citizen in East Deir Ez-Zor
US Troops Fatally Shot Syrian Citizen in East Deir Ez-Zor
White House Blocking Fauci from Testifying on Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic
White House Blocking Fauci from Testifying on Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic
2 May 2020
6 Hashd al-Shaabi Forces were Killed by Daesh in Iraq’s Salahuddin
6 Hashd al-Shaabi Forces were Killed by Daesh in Iraq’s Salahuddin
2 May 2020
N Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Makes Public Appearance at Fertilizer Factory
N Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Makes Public Appearance at Fertilizer Factory
2 May 2020
Nasrallah Says Silence Towards Corruption & Occupiers Is Not Permissible
Nasrallah Says Silence Towards Corruption & Occupiers Is Not Permissible
2 May 2020
Trump Threatens Saudi to Cut Oil Supply or Lose U.S. Military Support-Sources
Trump Threatens Saudi to Cut Oil Supply or Lose U.S. Military Support-Sources
1 May 2020
Moscow is Prepared to Provide Baghdad with S-400 Missile if Requested
Moscow is Prepared to Provide Baghdad with S-400 Missile if Requested
1 May 2020
Britain Has Blood on Its Hands over Yemen: Iran
Britain Has Blood on Its Hands over Yemen: Iran
1 May 2020
Israeli Helicopters Carry Out Attacks in Southern Syria
Israeli Helicopters Carry Out Attacks in Southern Syria
1 May 2020
Russian Prime Minister Tested Positive for Coronavirus
Russian Prime Minister Tested Positive for Coronavirus
30 April 2020
UAE Visited Sudan to Recruit Militants for Libya Rebel Commander
UAE Visited Sudan to Recruit Militants for Libya Rebel Commander
30 April 2020
Germany Bans Hezbollah in Move Welcomed by US, Zionist Entity
Germany Bans Hezbollah in Move Welcomed by US, Zionist Entity
30 April 2020
Iran Plays Key Role in Keeping Security of Persian Gulf: Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran Plays Key Role in Keeping Security of Persian Gulf: Ayatollah Khamenei
30 April 2020