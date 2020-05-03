0
Sunday 3 May 2020 - 00:49

Coronavirus Cases in the Zionist Entity Rose to 16,152

Story Code : 860382
Coronavirus Cases in the Zionist Entity Rose to 16,152
The death toll of the COVID-19 contagious disease reached 227, Israeli media reported, citing the ministry.

107 Israelis infected with COVID-19 were in serious condition, 84 of whom were on ventilators.

Other 67 Israelis were in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms, Times of Israel reported.

In recent days, the infection rate in the Zionist entity has dropped off significantly, with the number of new cases over a 24-hour period falling below 200 since Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, the Israeli government approved a series of steps to ease the lockdown restrictions, including allowing group prayer, partial reopening of the economy and stores, and fines for not wearing masks in public. Some coronavirus wards started closing as cases decline.

It approved the gradual reopening of schools starting from Sunday. However, cities of Nahariya, Acre and Safed said they will not implement the government decision to resume partial school activity on Sunday, and instead will reopen later in the week, Haaretz reported.
Comment


Featured Stories
China Condemns US Provocative Tweet on Taiwan Participation in UN
China Condemns US Provocative Tweet on Taiwan Participation in UN
Iraqi PM: Blood of Hashd al-Sha
Iraqi PM: Blood of Hashd al-Sha'abi Martyrs Will Not Go in Vain
3 May 2020
US Troops Fatally Shot Syrian Citizen in East Deir Ez-Zor
US Troops Fatally Shot Syrian Citizen in East Deir Ez-Zor
2 May 2020
White House Blocking Fauci from Testifying on Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic
White House Blocking Fauci from Testifying on Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic
2 May 2020
6 Hashd al-Shaabi Forces were Killed by Daesh in Iraq’s Salahuddin
6 Hashd al-Shaabi Forces were Killed by Daesh in Iraq’s Salahuddin
2 May 2020
N Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Makes Public Appearance at Fertilizer Factory
N Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Makes Public Appearance at Fertilizer Factory
2 May 2020
Nasrallah Says Silence Towards Corruption & Occupiers Is Not Permissible
Nasrallah Says Silence Towards Corruption & Occupiers Is Not Permissible
2 May 2020
Trump Threatens Saudi to Cut Oil Supply or Lose U.S. Military Support-Sources
Trump Threatens Saudi to Cut Oil Supply or Lose U.S. Military Support-Sources
1 May 2020
Moscow is Prepared to Provide Baghdad with S-400 Missile if Requested
Moscow is Prepared to Provide Baghdad with S-400 Missile if Requested
1 May 2020
Britain Has Blood on Its Hands over Yemen: Iran
Britain Has Blood on Its Hands over Yemen: Iran
1 May 2020
Israeli Helicopters Carry Out Attacks in Southern Syria
Israeli Helicopters Carry Out Attacks in Southern Syria
1 May 2020
Russian Prime Minister Tested Positive for Coronavirus
Russian Prime Minister Tested Positive for Coronavirus
30 April 2020
UAE Visited Sudan to Recruit Militants for Libya Rebel Commander
UAE Visited Sudan to Recruit Militants for Libya Rebel Commander
30 April 2020