Sunday 3 May 2020 - 00:56

US Sanctions Imposed on Syria are Inhuman: Czech Official

In a statement to SANA correspondent in Prague, the Czech official said that maintaining the imposition of these coercive measures is criminal behavior that aims at hampering achieving final victory over terrorism in Syria, undermining the country’s economy and at impeding its reconstruction process.

He stressed that these sanctions affect mostly the country’s working force and threaten their health, because they continue to be imposed while Syria is confronting the coronavirus epidemic.

He expressed solidarity of the Czech trade unions with the Syrian people in their fight against terrorism, the Turkish occupation and coronavirus.
