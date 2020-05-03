0
Sunday 3 May 2020 - 01:42

Iraqi PM: Blood of Hashd al-Sha'abi Martyrs Will Not Go in Vain

In a tweet on Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi reacted to the martyrdom of a number of Hashd al-Sha’abi forces by the ISIL terrorists.

At least 9 Hashd al-Sha’abi forces were martyred and 10 others were wounded in a series of ISIL attacks in the Iraqi Saladin Governorate this morning. Based on reports, some of them are in critical condition.

“We are all grateful for the sacrifices of the heroes of Hashd al-Sha’abi. The terrorist organization of ISIL launched cunning attacks on these heroes. We offer our condolences to our nation and the families of the martyrs, and we will take revenge for their blood, and we swear that their blood will not be wasted.” al-Kazemi wrote.

“Our security forces, with all their branches, will continue to pursue and eliminate the terrorists so that we can finally cleanse our land from their filth.” He added.

In the meantime, the spokesman for the Iraqi joint operation command Tahsin al-Khafaji announced on Saturday that during the operation of tracking down terrorists in the Makshifeh region (Saladin Governorate- north of Baghdad), the Iraqi forces have obtained significant information on the ISIL terrorists.
