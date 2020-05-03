Badr Organization Warns that Us & Saudi Trying to Revive ISIL in Iraq

Islam Times - A senior member of Iraq’s Badr Organization – the biggest constituent of the Popular Mobilization Units – warned about the new moves by the US and Saudi Arabia to reactivate the ISIL terrorists in Iraq.

Mohammad Mahdi al-Bayati said Washington and Riyadh “are facilitating the ISIL terrorists’ return to Iraq.“The recent terrorist attacks against the Hashd al-Sha’abi and the security forces were carried out under the same plan by the US and Saudi Arabia.”“The US-Saudi moves are similar to their support to the ISIL terrorists in 2014, and there is the possibility of repetition of terrorist attacks in Salahuddin and al-Anbar provinces,” he added.His comments came after at least 10 members of Hashd al-Sha’abi forces were killed in a coordinated attack carried out by ISIL terrorists in Iraq's north-central province of Salahuddin.According to a Hashd al-Sha’abi statement, nine members of the Tigris Regiment were killed and two others wounded in the town of Mekeeshfa, while one member of Brigade 41 was killed in Tal al-Dahab area of the city of Balad.Senior Iraqi authorities have strongly condemned the terrorist attack by the ISIL extremists against PMU fighters.