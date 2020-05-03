0
Sunday 3 May 2020 - 12:47

Badr Organization Warns that Us & Saudi Trying to Revive ISIL in Iraq

Story Code : 860449
Badr Organization Warns that Us & Saudi Trying to Revive ISIL in Iraq
Mohammad Mahdi al-Bayati said Washington and Riyadh “are facilitating the ISIL terrorists’ return to Iraq.

“The recent terrorist attacks against the Hashd al-Sha’abi and the security forces were carried out under the same plan by the US and Saudi Arabia.”

“The US-Saudi moves are similar to their support to the ISIL terrorists in 2014, and there is the possibility of repetition of terrorist attacks in Salahuddin and al-Anbar provinces,” he added.

His comments came after at least 10 members of Hashd al-Sha’abi forces were killed in a coordinated attack carried out by ISIL terrorists in Iraq's north-central province of Salahuddin.

According to a Hashd al-Sha’abi statement, nine members of the Tigris Regiment were killed and two others wounded in the town of Mekeeshfa, while one member of Brigade 41 was killed in Tal al-Dahab area of the city of Balad.

Senior Iraqi authorities have strongly condemned the terrorist attack by the ISIL extremists against PMU fighters.
Comment


Featured Stories
It’s Wrong Time to be Scrutinizing China for Covid-19 Origins: British Minister
It’s Wrong Time to be Scrutinizing China for Covid-19 Origins: British Minister
Hashd al-Shaabi Forces Thwarted Major Attack by Daesh in Salahuddin
Hashd al-Shaabi Forces Thwarted Major Attack by Daesh in Salahuddin
3 May 2020
North, South Korea Exchange Gunfire across DMZ Border Area
North, South Korea Exchange Gunfire across DMZ Border Area
3 May 2020
Badr Organization Warns that Us & Saudi Trying to Revive ISIL in Iraq
Badr Organization Warns that Us & Saudi Trying to Revive ISIL in Iraq
3 May 2020
China Condemns US Provocative Tweet on Taiwan Participation in UN
China Condemns US Provocative Tweet on Taiwan Participation in UN
3 May 2020
Iraqi PM: Blood of Hashd al-Sha
Iraqi PM: Blood of Hashd al-Sha'abi Martyrs Will Not Go in Vain
3 May 2020
US Troops Fatally Shot Syrian Citizen in East Deir Ez-Zor
US Troops Fatally Shot Syrian Citizen in East Deir Ez-Zor
2 May 2020
White House Blocking Fauci from Testifying on Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic
White House Blocking Fauci from Testifying on Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic
2 May 2020
6 Hashd al-Shaabi Forces were Killed by Daesh in Iraq’s Salahuddin
6 Hashd al-Shaabi Forces were Killed by Daesh in Iraq’s Salahuddin
2 May 2020
N Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Makes Public Appearance at Fertilizer Factory
N Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Makes Public Appearance at Fertilizer Factory
2 May 2020
Nasrallah Says Silence Towards Corruption & Occupiers Is Not Permissible
Nasrallah Says Silence Towards Corruption & Occupiers Is Not Permissible
2 May 2020
Trump Threatens Saudi to Cut Oil Supply or Lose U.S. Military Support-Sources
Trump Threatens Saudi to Cut Oil Supply or Lose U.S. Military Support-Sources
1 May 2020
Moscow is Prepared to Provide Baghdad with S-400 Missile if Requested
Moscow is Prepared to Provide Baghdad with S-400 Missile if Requested
1 May 2020