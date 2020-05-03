0
Sunday 3 May 2020 - 12:56

North, South Korea Exchange Gunfire across DMZ Border Area

North, South Korea Exchange Gunfire across DMZ Border Area
The South Korean military says it has issued a "warning broadcast" and fired back only “two shots” after a volley of gunfire hit a guard post inside the Demilitarized Zone separating the two countries, causing no injuries.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hit on the North Korean side. Seoul and Pyongyang are reportedly in contact, seeking to resolve the incident.

The DMZ is roughly 250 kilometers long and 4km wide ‘demilitarized’ strip of land running between the world’s most heavily guarded border lines. The incident marks the first reported exchange of fire between the North and South in years. It also comes just a day after the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reappeared in public view after weeks of rumors and speculations about his health and whereabouts.
