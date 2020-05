Islam Times - Local sources revealed that a riot occurred in a prison in Hasaka city which holds thousands of Daesh (ISIS) terrorists and is controlled by the US-backed Qasad (SDF) groups.

SANA reporter quoted the sources as saying that a state of chaos and insurrection occurred at al-Sinaa prison in Ghwairan neighborhood in Hasaka, which is under the control of Qasad.The sources reported that warplanes of US coalition flew over the area where the prison is located in conjunction with the continued riot.Al-Sinaa prison, supervised by the US occupation, holds Daesh terrorists of various nationalities.