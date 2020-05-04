0
Monday 4 May 2020 - 03:12

Accident for Afghans Happened Inside Afghanistan's Soil: Mousavi

Story Code : 860540
Accident for Afghans Happened Inside Afghanistan
Expressing Iran's condolences over the death of the Afghan nationals, Mousavi informed that Iranian border security guards reject any relativity with the incident.

He also voiced Iran's readiness for cooperation with Afghan officials to conduct required investigations on the incident in Afghanistan's territory.

Some baseless reports have claimed that on May 2, about 50 Afghan nationals who had entered Iran illegally had been arrested by border guards and "thrown into the Harirud River after being battered.
Related Stories
Poland confirms having hosted secret US prison on its soil
Islam Times - Polish officials have confirmed the involvement of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in running a covert American interrogation facility in a remote location inside ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Riot Occurred in al-Sinaa Prison Which Holds Thousands of Daesh
Riot Occurred in al-Sinaa Prison Which Holds Thousands of Daesh
It’s Wrong Time to be Scrutinizing China for Covid-19 Origins: British Minister
It’s Wrong Time to be Scrutinizing China for Covid-19 Origins: British Minister
3 May 2020
Hashd al-Shaabi Forces Thwarted Major Attack by Daesh in Salahuddin
Hashd al-Shaabi Forces Thwarted Major Attack by Daesh in Salahuddin
3 May 2020
North, South Korea Exchange Gunfire across DMZ Border Area
North, South Korea Exchange Gunfire across DMZ Border Area
3 May 2020
Badr Organization Warns that Us & Saudi Trying to Revive ISIL in Iraq
Badr Organization Warns that Us & Saudi Trying to Revive ISIL in Iraq
3 May 2020
China Condemns US Provocative Tweet on Taiwan Participation in UN
China Condemns US Provocative Tweet on Taiwan Participation in UN
3 May 2020
Iraqi PM: Blood of Hashd al-Sha
Iraqi PM: Blood of Hashd al-Sha'abi Martyrs Will Not Go in Vain
3 May 2020
US Troops Fatally Shot Syrian Citizen in East Deir Ez-Zor
US Troops Fatally Shot Syrian Citizen in East Deir Ez-Zor
2 May 2020
White House Blocking Fauci from Testifying on Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic
White House Blocking Fauci from Testifying on Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic
2 May 2020
6 Hashd al-Shaabi Forces were Killed by Daesh in Iraq’s Salahuddin
6 Hashd al-Shaabi Forces were Killed by Daesh in Iraq’s Salahuddin
2 May 2020
N Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Makes Public Appearance at Fertilizer Factory
N Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Makes Public Appearance at Fertilizer Factory
2 May 2020
Nasrallah Says Silence Towards Corruption & Occupiers Is Not Permissible
Nasrallah Says Silence Towards Corruption & Occupiers Is Not Permissible
2 May 2020
Trump Threatens Saudi to Cut Oil Supply or Lose U.S. Military Support-Sources
Trump Threatens Saudi to Cut Oil Supply or Lose U.S. Military Support-Sources
1 May 2020