Monday 4 May 2020 - 14:12

Coronavirus Cases Top 3.5 Million Globally, Deaths Near 250,000

More than 3,521,600 cases were registered in 195 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,073,568 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

The United States has the highest number of total deaths with 67,682 out of 1,158,041 cases. At least 180,152 have been declared recovered.

Italy has the second highest toll with 28,884 deaths out of 210,717 cases, followed by Britain with 28,446 deaths from 186,599 cases, Spain has 25,428 deaths and 218,011 cases and France with 24,895 deaths and 168,693 cases.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 4,633 deaths and 82,880 cases. It has 77,766 recovered cases.

Europe has a total of 143,981 deaths from 1,562,776 cases, the United States and Canada have 71,456 deaths and 1,217,515 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 13,877 deaths and 257,988 cases, Asia has 9,235 deaths and 244,381 cases, the Middle East has 7,025 deaths and 186,403 cases, Africa has 1,806 deaths from 44,391 cases, and Oceania 123 deaths from 8,153 cases.



