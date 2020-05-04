0
Monday 4 May 2020 - 14:34

Russia's Northern Fleet Tracks NATO Warships Crossing into Barents Sea

The statement says that the group includes three US Naval destroyers, the Porter, the Donald Cook and the Franklin Roosevelt, as well as the Kent, a British frigate, Sputnik reported.

The USS Porter and Donald Cook destroyers are equipped with Tomahawk cruise missiles and Aegis missile defense system. The ships are usually permanently deployed in Europe at the Spanish military base in Rota.

Together with the Aegis missile defense ground bases in Poland and Romania, these destroyers are components of the "Phased, Adaptive Approach for Missile Defense in Europe", tasked with protecting the continent from ballistic missile threats.
