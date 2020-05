Islam Times - The Syrian air defense systems encountered Monday night an Israeli aggression on military warehouses in the Assfaira area in Aleppo southeastern countryside.

A military source told SANA that at 22.32 p.m. of May 4,2020, a hostile flight occurred on the screens of the army air defenses coming from the north-east of Athria. The flight’s missiles targeted some military depots in Assfaira region, and the air defenses confronted the hostile missiles.