0
Tuesday 5 May 2020 - 00:12

Russia Says US Funding Cut Will Not Bring ‘Irreparable Damage’ to WHO

Story Code : 860722
Russia Says US Funding Cut Will Not Bring ‘Irreparable Damage’ to WHO
"At the moment, it is quite difficult to assess the impact of the US administration’s decision on WHO. Surely, the organization will suffer, but its budget will probably not suffer irreparable damage,” Pankin said, Sputnik reported.

He added that Washington will likely halt only voluntary contributions from the US government to the WHO — Washington allocated some $656 to the organization in 2018-2019, representing 15 percent of WHO’s total funding.

"Regarding the assessed contributions, (the US allocated $120 million in 2020, or 22% of all assessed contributions) according to the organization's charter, the termination of these payments will result in losing the right to vote in the World Health Assembly, the highest decision-making body of WHO," Pankin said, adding that Washington is not interested in losing this right, thus the US did not announce the full withdrawal from the WHO.

The Russian deputy foreign minister also said that the US has approximately $200 million debt to the WHO.

In mid-April, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington would suspend funding to the WHO, accusing the organization of poor response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Comment


Featured Stories
Syrian Army Air Defenses Confront Israeli Missile Aggression on Assfaira Area in Aleppo
Syrian Army Air Defenses Confront Israeli Missile Aggression on Assfaira Area in Aleppo
Sayyed Nasrallah: Germany Decision to Ban Hezbollah was Expected as It Has Come in Response to the US pressures
Sayyed Nasrallah: Germany Decision to Ban Hezbollah was Expected as It Has Come in Response to the US pressures
5 May 2020
Trump Predicts Coronavirus Death Toll in US Could Reach 100,000
Trump Predicts Coronavirus Death Toll in US Could Reach 100,000
4 May 2020
Hashd al-Sha’abi Launches Major Military Campaign against ISIL Terrorists in Western Al-Anbar
Hashd al-Sha’abi Launches Major Military Campaign against ISIL Terrorists in Western Al-Anbar
4 May 2020
Taliban Claimed Responsibility for an Attack at Military Center in Afghanistan
Taliban Claimed Responsibility for an Attack at Military Center in Afghanistan
4 May 2020
Riot Occurred in al-Sinaa Prison Which Holds Thousands of Daesh
Riot Occurred in al-Sinaa Prison Which Holds Thousands of Daesh
4 May 2020
It’s Wrong Time to be Scrutinizing China for Covid-19 Origins: British Minister
It’s Wrong Time to be Scrutinizing China for Covid-19 Origins: British Minister
3 May 2020
Hashd al-Shaabi Forces Thwarted Major Attack by Daesh in Salahuddin
Hashd al-Shaabi Forces Thwarted Major Attack by Daesh in Salahuddin
3 May 2020
North, South Korea Exchange Gunfire across DMZ Border Area
North, South Korea Exchange Gunfire across DMZ Border Area
3 May 2020
Badr Organization Warns that Us & Saudi Trying to Revive ISIL in Iraq
Badr Organization Warns that Us & Saudi Trying to Revive ISIL in Iraq
3 May 2020
China Condemns US Provocative Tweet on Taiwan Participation in UN
China Condemns US Provocative Tweet on Taiwan Participation in UN
3 May 2020
Iraqi PM: Blood of Hashd al-Sha
Iraqi PM: Blood of Hashd al-Sha'abi Martyrs Will Not Go in Vain
3 May 2020
US Troops Fatally Shot Syrian Citizen in East Deir Ez-Zor
US Troops Fatally Shot Syrian Citizen in East Deir Ez-Zor
2 May 2020