Tuesday 5 May 2020 - 01:11

Terrorists Attack Syria’s Daraa, Killing Nine Policemen

Story Code : 860731
Terrorists Attack Syria’s Daraa, Killing Nine Policemen
SANA news agency quoted a statement by Syrian Interior Ministry as announcing the attack.

“Nine members of the Daraa Police Command personnel were martyred when terrorists attacked them while they were carrying out their duties, and that the bodies were transported to Daraa National Hospital,” the statement said.

The agency, meanwhile, quoted Commander of Daraa Police Brig. Gen. Dharrar Mejhem al-Dandal as saying that the terrorists took the policemen by surprise.

“At around 8:00 am, a terrorist group consisting of 50-60 members armed with light weapons attacked the district building, taking the personnel by surprise and opening fire on them, martyring 9, asserting that the perpetrators will be found and brought to justice,” the commander said.
Source : SANA
