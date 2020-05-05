0
Tuesday 5 May 2020 - 01:52

US Troops Transferring Imprisoned Daesh Terrorists to Iraq

Syria's official news agency SANA, citing local sources, said on Monday that six vehicles belonging to the US occupation forces came from Iraq and headed to a prison east of the Syrian town of Shadadi and then returned to the Arab country.

“It is believed that the vehicles were transporting Daesh terrorists” from the prison, which is controlled by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the northeastern province.

On April 27, the occupation forces transported a number of Daesh terrorists from the same town in Hasaka to Iraq.

Speculations have been made about Washington's direct or indirect support through its regional allies for the terrorist group in the past years.

Numerous accounts have emerged alleging airlifts, weapon air drops and aerial support for the Takfiri outfit, especially as its strength diminished in Syria and Iraq.

Moreover, thousands of Daesh terrorists are likely to escape from Syrian jails, as Kurdish prison guards are focused on fighting back the Turkish military that has been engaged in an operation against Kurds in northeastern Syria.

The Turkish incursion officially started in October last year after US President Donald Trump gave his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan the green light to proceed with his long-planned move against Kurdish fighters.

Kurdish officials say nearly 800 Daesh prisoners have managed to escape from a prisoner camp after the Turkish offensive.  

Daesh has already been driven out of all its urban bastions both in Iraq and Syria, but its remnants carry out sporadic terror attacks in both Arab countries.
