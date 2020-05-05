0
Tuesday 5 May 2020 - 07:26

Washington had Provided No Evidence to Support ‘Speculative’ Wuhan Lab Claims: WHO

Story Code : 860782
Washington had Provided No Evidence to Support ‘Speculative’ Wuhan Lab Claims: WHO
“We have not received any data or specific evidence from the United States government relating to the purported origin of the virus - so from our perspective, this remains speculative,“ WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told a virtual briefing.

Scientists believe the killer virus jumped from animals to humans, emerging in China late last year, possibly from a market in Wuhan selling exotic animals for meat.

But US President Donald Trump, increasingly critical of China’s management of the first outbreak, claims to have proof it started in a Wuhan laboratory.

And US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said “enormous evidence” backed up that claim, which China has vehemently denied.

“Like any evidence-based organization, we would be very willing to receive any information that purports to the origin of the virus,“ Ryan said, stressing that this was “a very important piece of public health information for future control.

“If that data and evidence is available, then it will be for the United States government to decide whether and when it can be shared, but it is difficult for the WHO to operate in an information vacuum in that regard,“ he added, AFP reported.

The UN health agency - which has also faced scathing criticism from Trump over accusations it initially downplayed the seriousness of the outbreak to shield China - has repeatedly said the virus clearly appears to have originated naturally from an animal source.

WHO expert Maria Van Kerkhove stressed during Monday’s briefing that there were some 15,000 full genome sequences of the novel coronavirus available, and “from all of the evidence that we have seen... this virus is of natural origin”.

While coronaviruses generally originate in bats, both Van Kerkhove and Ryan stressed the importance of discovering how the virus that causes Covid-19 crossed over to humans, and what animal served as an “intermediary host” along the way.

“We need to understand more about that natural origin, and particularly about intermediate hosts,“ Ryan said.

It was important to know “so that we can put in place the right public health and animal-human interface policies that will prevent this happening again”, he stressed.

The WHO said last week it wanted to be invited to take part in Chinese investigations into the animal origins of the pandemic, which in a matter of months has killed nearly 250,000 people worldwide.

“We have offered, as we do with every case in every country, assistance with carrying out those investigations,“ Ryan said Monday.

“We can learn from Chinese scientists,“ he said.

But he warned that if questions about the virus origin were “projected as aggressive investigation of wrongdoing, than I believe that’s much more difficult to deal with. That is a political issue.

“Science needs to be at the centre,“ he said.

“If we have a science-based investigation and a science-based enquiry as to what the origin species and the intermediate species are, then that will benefit everybody on the planet.”
Related Stories
Saudi Newspaper: Bahrain Launches Investigation in Case of Bahraini Media Person who "Insulted" Mohammad bin Abdulwahab and ibn Taymiyyah
Islam Times - The Saudi Al-Wasat newspaper said that the Bahraini ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Venezuela Arrests 2 US Mercenaries Involved in Botched Incursion
Venezuela Arrests 2 US Mercenaries Involved in Botched Incursion
GAO Says U.S. Should Keep Congress Informed About Nuclear Talks With Saudis
GAO Says U.S. Should Keep Congress Informed About Nuclear Talks With Saudis
5 May 2020
Syrian Army Air Defenses Confront Israeli Missile Aggression on Assfaira Area in Aleppo
Syrian Army Air Defenses Confront Israeli Missile Aggression on Assfaira Area in Aleppo
4 May 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Germany Decision to Ban Hezbollah was Expected as It Has Come in Response to the US Pressures
Sayyed Nasrallah: Germany Decision to Ban Hezbollah was Expected as It Has Come in Response to the US Pressures
5 May 2020
Trump Predicts Coronavirus Death Toll in US Could Reach 100,000
Trump Predicts Coronavirus Death Toll in US Could Reach 100,000
4 May 2020
Hashd al-Sha’abi Launches Major Military Campaign against ISIL Terrorists in Western Al-Anbar
Hashd al-Sha’abi Launches Major Military Campaign against ISIL Terrorists in Western Al-Anbar
4 May 2020
Taliban Claimed Responsibility for an Attack at Military Center in Afghanistan
Taliban Claimed Responsibility for an Attack at Military Center in Afghanistan
4 May 2020
Riot Occurred in al-Sinaa Prison Which Holds Thousands of Daesh
Riot Occurred in al-Sinaa Prison Which Holds Thousands of Daesh
4 May 2020
It’s Wrong Time to be Scrutinizing China for Covid-19 Origins: British Minister
It’s Wrong Time to be Scrutinizing China for Covid-19 Origins: British Minister
3 May 2020
Hashd al-Shaabi Forces Thwarted Major Attack by Daesh in Salahuddin
Hashd al-Shaabi Forces Thwarted Major Attack by Daesh in Salahuddin
3 May 2020
North, South Korea Exchange Gunfire across DMZ Border Area
North, South Korea Exchange Gunfire across DMZ Border Area
3 May 2020
Badr Organization Warns that Us & Saudi Trying to Revive ISIL in Iraq
Badr Organization Warns that Us & Saudi Trying to Revive ISIL in Iraq
3 May 2020
China Condemns US Provocative Tweet on Taiwan Participation in UN
China Condemns US Provocative Tweet on Taiwan Participation in UN
3 May 2020