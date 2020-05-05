0
Tuesday 5 May 2020 - 09:03

Iran's Naval Fleet Equipped with the World’s Latest Military Technologies

Story Code : 860801
Iran
Rear Admiral Khanzadi made the remarks on Monday, during a visit to the Iranian Navy’s factories in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas.

He said the country has reached satisfying self-sufficiency in the defense sector thanks to the selfless efforts of the Iranian youth and scientists.

Last week, the Navy chief said that relying on religious and revolutionary ideals and its youth, Iran of the next century will take giant steps in creating a modern Islamic civilization and this is what the West is worried about.

Iran has made major breakthroughs in recent years in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing military equipment and hardware despite facing sanctions and Western economic pressure.

The Islamic Republic says its military power is solely for defensive purposes and does not pose any threat to other countries.
Source : MNA
