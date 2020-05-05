0
Tuesday 5 May 2020 - 11:15

UK is Europe’s worst-hit country by Covid-19, as death toll surpasses 32,000

Story Code : 860835
A cyclist at Broadway Market in London on May 3, 2020, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). © Henry Nicholls, Reuters
A cyclist at Broadway Market in London on May 3, 2020, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). © Henry Nicholls, Reuters

The Office for National Statistics said 29,648 deaths had taken place as of April 24 in England and Wales with Covid-19 mentioned in death certificates.

Including deaths for Scotland and Northern Ireland, the official toll now stands at 32,313. That is more than Italy, previously Europe's worst hit country, though its toll does not include suspected cases.

Ministers dislike comparisons of the headline death toll, saying that excess mortality – the number of deaths from all causes that exceed the average for the time of year – is a more meaningful metric.
 
Source : France24
Comment


Featured Stories
Venezuela Arrests 2 US Mercenaries Involved in Botched Incursion
Venezuela Arrests 2 US Mercenaries Involved in Botched Incursion
GAO Says U.S. Should Keep Congress Informed About Nuclear Talks With Saudis
GAO Says U.S. Should Keep Congress Informed About Nuclear Talks With Saudis
5 May 2020
Syrian Army Air Defenses Confront Israeli Missile Aggression on Assfaira Area in Aleppo
Syrian Army Air Defenses Confront Israeli Missile Aggression on Assfaira Area in Aleppo
4 May 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Germany Decision to Ban Hezbollah was Expected as It Has Come in Response to the US Pressures
Sayyed Nasrallah: Germany Decision to Ban Hezbollah was Expected as It Has Come in Response to the US Pressures
5 May 2020
Trump Predicts Coronavirus Death Toll in US Could Reach 100,000
Trump Predicts Coronavirus Death Toll in US Could Reach 100,000
4 May 2020
Hashd al-Sha’abi Launches Major Military Campaign against ISIL Terrorists in Western Al-Anbar
Hashd al-Sha’abi Launches Major Military Campaign against ISIL Terrorists in Western Al-Anbar
4 May 2020
Taliban Claimed Responsibility for an Attack at Military Center in Afghanistan
Taliban Claimed Responsibility for an Attack at Military Center in Afghanistan
4 May 2020
Riot Occurred in al-Sinaa Prison Which Holds Thousands of Daesh
Riot Occurred in al-Sinaa Prison Which Holds Thousands of Daesh
4 May 2020
It’s Wrong Time to be Scrutinizing China for Covid-19 Origins: British Minister
It’s Wrong Time to be Scrutinizing China for Covid-19 Origins: British Minister
3 May 2020
Hashd al-Shaabi Forces Thwarted Major Attack by Daesh in Salahuddin
Hashd al-Shaabi Forces Thwarted Major Attack by Daesh in Salahuddin
3 May 2020
North, South Korea Exchange Gunfire across DMZ Border Area
North, South Korea Exchange Gunfire across DMZ Border Area
3 May 2020
Badr Organization Warns that Us & Saudi Trying to Revive ISIL in Iraq
Badr Organization Warns that Us & Saudi Trying to Revive ISIL in Iraq
3 May 2020
China Condemns US Provocative Tweet on Taiwan Participation in UN
China Condemns US Provocative Tweet on Taiwan Participation in UN
3 May 2020