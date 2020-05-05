0
Tuesday 5 May 2020 - 15:30

Ending Sanctions Only Way to Prove US Sincerity, Rouhani Tells Abe

“If the Americans are honest amid the conditions caused by the coronavirus and intend to take a measure (in Iran’s favor), the only way is for them to end the illegal sanctions on Iran,” Rouhani said in a telephone conversation with the Japanese premier, Abe Shinzo.

The Iranian president also expressed gratitude to Japan for providing Iran with humanitarian aids amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Unfortunately, the US’ illegal sanctions against the Iranian nation have intensified in the tough conditions of the fight against the coronavirus and its severe economic consequences.”

The US’ cruel sanctions have even obstructed Iran’s efforts to obtain medical supplies and foodstuff, Rouhani deplored, as quoted by Tasnim news agency.

He further called for collective efforts to reduce regional and international tensions, adding, “It is unfortunate that we have witnessed the creation of tensions by the US in Iraq and the Persian Gulf region, (and indeed) regional tensions have always been triggered by the US.”

Rouhani and Abe further stressed the need for mutual cooperation in the battle with COVID-19 and for sharing the experiences in containing the disease, according to Tasnim.

For his part, the Japanese PM expressed concern about the continuation of tensions in the Middle East, hailing Iran as a major and influential country in establishing regional peace and calm.

“Tokyo will keep efforts and cooperation with Tehran in this regard,” he noted.

Abe also deplored an intensification of the US sanctions on Iran amid the coronavirus outbreak, stressing that humanitarian measures should be on the agenda of all countries in the current situation.
Source : Agencies
