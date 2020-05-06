0
Wednesday 6 May 2020 - 00:01

Iran Supplied Large Batch of Coronavirus Test Kits to Germany

A report by the IRIB News said that some 40,000 consignments of serological testing kits had been sent to Germany from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport earlier on Tuesday.

The test kits will be used to determine the rate of immunity against the disease in Germany, a country where early and widespread use of diagnostic methods has contained the number of fatalities caused by COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The test kits have been supplied by Pishtaz Teb Zaman Company, a firm which has led efforts for mass production of COVID-19 diagnostics in Iran since the pandemic began to hit the country in late February.

The company began mass production for serological tests last month when Iranian authorities said they plan to expand the use of the tests to a larger population in the country.
