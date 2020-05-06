0
Wednesday 6 May 2020 - 00:08

US Will ‘Definitely’ Report on Origin of Coronavirus: Trump

“We will be reporting very definitively over a period of time,” he told reporters at the White House.

Trump also said that China should have informed the US about the virus, adding that he has not spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a key member of the White House coronavirus task force, will testify before a Senate panel, Trump said.

The US President has been lashing out at China for allegedly concealing the outbreak and mismanaging the crisis in its initial stages. Trump claims intelligence data suggests that the coronavirus leaked from a lab in the city of Wuhan.

The World Health Organisation, however, says that the genome sequencing indicates that the virus’s source is natural.

Meanwhile, Trump also commented on the situation in Venezuela, where President Maduro said that two US citizens were detained, accusing them of working with a US military veteran who claimed responsibility for a failed armed invasion.

“We have just heard about it. Whatever it is, we will let you know. It has nothing to do with our government,” Trump told reporters.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said earlier that two US citizens, whom he called Trump’s security guards, were among people detained for a recent attempt to invade the country.
