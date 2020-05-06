0
Wednesday 6 May 2020 - 01:00

Zarif Advises Pompeo to Read UNSCR 2231

In a tweet on Tuesday, Zarif said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not read the text of the resolution.

US violated the nuclear deal and prevented others from complying, the top Iranian diplomat said, stressing: “US has NO standing.”

.@SecPompeo pretends UNSCR 2231 is independent from #JCPOA.

He should READ 2231.

JCPOA is PART of 2231. That’s why it’s 104 pages—& why he’s not read it.

2231 for Dummies:

-It would NOT EXIST w/o JCPOA

-US violated it & prevented others from complying

-US has NO standing. pic.twitter.com/HRXasdHWwY

— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) May 5, 2020

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to invoke a provision in the Iran nuclear agreement, which the Trump administration pulled out of in 2018, in an effort to either extend an arms embargo on Iran or reimpose even harsher United Nations (UN) sanctions, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

Last week, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also called on the UN Security Council to extend Iran’s arms embargo under the pretext of preventing a new arms race in the Middle East.
