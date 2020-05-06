Zarif Advises Pompeo to Read UNSCR 2231

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and the nuclear deal are inseparable, stressing that the US had violated the nuclear deal and is no more participant in.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Zarif said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not read the text of the resolution.US violated the nuclear deal and prevented others from complying, the top Iranian diplomat said, stressing: “US has NO standing.”US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to invoke a provision in the Iran nuclear agreement, which the Trump administration pulled out of in 2018, in an effort to either extend an arms embargo on Iran or reimpose even harsher United Nations (UN) sanctions, the New York Times reported on Sunday.Last week, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also called on the UN Security Council to extend Iran’s arms embargo under the pretext of preventing a new arms race in the Middle East.