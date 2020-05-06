Iraq’s Armed Forces Launch Large-Scale Operation against Remnants of ISIL

Islam Times - Commander in chief of the Armed Forces Adil Abd Al-Mahdi has ordered the launch of a large-scale operation against the remnants of ISIL Takfiris, according to the spokesperson of Iraq’s Armed Forces.

Abdul Mahdi has ordered the armed forces to cooperate with intelligence agencies to target and destroy the remnants of the Takfiris in some parts of the country, said Major General Abdul Karim Khalaf, the spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces.Extensive operations to destroy ISIS's hidden nuclei have been underway for some time, and many achievements have been made so far in Al Anbar, Saladin Governorate, and Nineveh, he added.Extensive operations are being carried out against ISIL's hidden bases with the participation of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, or Hashd al-Sha’abi, Khalaf said.Early on Saturday, the ISIL terrorists mounted a coordinated assault in the Salahuddin town of Mekeeshfa and the city of Balad, martyring at least 10 Hashd al-forces.Hashd al-Sha’abi said its forces had killed and wounded a number of Daesh elements and managed to push them back in the area.