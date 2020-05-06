0
Wednesday 6 May 2020 - 01:09

Iraq’s Armed Forces Launch Large-Scale Operation against Remnants of ISIL

Story Code : 860957
Iraq’s Armed Forces Launch Large-Scale Operation against Remnants of ISIL
Abdul Mahdi has ordered the armed forces to cooperate with intelligence agencies to target and destroy the remnants of the Takfiris in some parts of the country, said Major General Abdul Karim Khalaf, the spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces.

Extensive operations to destroy ISIS's hidden nuclei have been underway for some time, and many achievements have been made so far in Al Anbar, Saladin Governorate, and Nineveh, he added.

Extensive operations are being carried out against ISIL's hidden bases with the participation of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, or Hashd al-Sha’abi, Khalaf said.

Early on Saturday, the ISIL terrorists mounted a coordinated assault in the Salahuddin town of Mekeeshfa and the city of Balad, martyring at least 10 Hashd al-forces.

Hashd al-Sha’abi said its forces had killed and wounded a number of Daesh elements and managed to push them back in the area.
Comment


Featured Stories
Venezuela Arrests 2 US Mercenaries Involved in Botched Incursion
Venezuela Arrests 2 US Mercenaries Involved in Botched Incursion
GAO Says U.S. Should Keep Congress Informed About Nuclear Talks With Saudis
GAO Says U.S. Should Keep Congress Informed About Nuclear Talks With Saudis
5 May 2020
Syrian Army Air Defenses Confront Israeli Missile Aggression on Assfaira Area in Aleppo
Syrian Army Air Defenses Confront Israeli Missile Aggression on Assfaira Area in Aleppo
4 May 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Germany Decision to Ban Hezbollah was Expected as It Has Come in Response to the US Pressures
Sayyed Nasrallah: Germany Decision to Ban Hezbollah was Expected as It Has Come in Response to the US Pressures
5 May 2020
Trump Predicts Coronavirus Death Toll in US Could Reach 100,000
Trump Predicts Coronavirus Death Toll in US Could Reach 100,000
4 May 2020
Hashd al-Sha’abi Launches Major Military Campaign against ISIL Terrorists in Western Al-Anbar
Hashd al-Sha’abi Launches Major Military Campaign against ISIL Terrorists in Western Al-Anbar
4 May 2020
Taliban Claimed Responsibility for an Attack at Military Center in Afghanistan
Taliban Claimed Responsibility for an Attack at Military Center in Afghanistan
4 May 2020
Riot Occurred in al-Sinaa Prison Which Holds Thousands of Daesh
Riot Occurred in al-Sinaa Prison Which Holds Thousands of Daesh
4 May 2020
It’s Wrong Time to be Scrutinizing China for Covid-19 Origins: British Minister
It’s Wrong Time to be Scrutinizing China for Covid-19 Origins: British Minister
3 May 2020
Hashd al-Shaabi Forces Thwarted Major Attack by Daesh in Salahuddin
Hashd al-Shaabi Forces Thwarted Major Attack by Daesh in Salahuddin
3 May 2020
North, South Korea Exchange Gunfire across DMZ Border Area
North, South Korea Exchange Gunfire across DMZ Border Area
3 May 2020
Badr Organization Warns that Us & Saudi Trying to Revive ISIL in Iraq
Badr Organization Warns that Us & Saudi Trying to Revive ISIL in Iraq
3 May 2020
China Condemns US Provocative Tweet on Taiwan Participation in UN
China Condemns US Provocative Tweet on Taiwan Participation in UN
3 May 2020