0
Wednesday 6 May 2020 - 11:41

Rockets Hit Near Baghdad Airport

Story Code : 861055
Rockets Hit Near Baghdad Airport
Three Katyusha rockets fell near Baghdad International Airport on Wednesday morning, the Iraqi military said in a statement.

The rockets were reportedly launched toward the military part of the airport, causing no casualties but damaging the prison guards' cafeteria and a water tank.

The military published photos of the rocket launcher with a timer system it said was found in Baghdad's al-Bakriya neighborhood, located north-east of the airport. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack.

Insurgent groups frequently attacked Iraqi military bases housing US troops across Iraq as well as the heavily fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad.
Comment


Featured Stories
Rockets Hit Near Baghdad Airport
Rockets Hit Near Baghdad Airport
S Korean National Intelligence Says
S Korean National Intelligence Says 'No Signs' Kim Jong-un Received Heart Surgery
6 May 2020
Bahraini Authorities Prevent an Imprisoned Cleric from Receiving Medical Treatment
Bahraini Authorities Prevent an Imprisoned Cleric from Receiving Medical Treatment
6 May 2020
Trump Denies U.S. Role in Venezuela
Trump Denies U.S. Role in Venezuela's Claim of 'Mercenary' Incursion
6 May 2020
Venezuela Arrests 2 US Mercenaries Involved in Botched Incursion
Venezuela Arrests 2 US Mercenaries Involved in Botched Incursion
5 May 2020
GAO Says U.S. Should Keep Congress Informed About Nuclear Talks With Saudis
GAO Says U.S. Should Keep Congress Informed About Nuclear Talks With Saudis
5 May 2020
Syrian Army Air Defenses Confront Israeli Missile Aggression on Assfaira Area in Aleppo
Syrian Army Air Defenses Confront Israeli Missile Aggression on Assfaira Area in Aleppo
4 May 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Germany Decision to Ban Hezbollah was Expected as It Has Come in Response to the US Pressures
Sayyed Nasrallah: Germany Decision to Ban Hezbollah was Expected as It Has Come in Response to the US Pressures
5 May 2020
Trump Predicts Coronavirus Death Toll in US Could Reach 100,000
Trump Predicts Coronavirus Death Toll in US Could Reach 100,000
4 May 2020
Hashd al-Sha’abi Launches Major Military Campaign against ISIL Terrorists in Western Al-Anbar
Hashd al-Sha’abi Launches Major Military Campaign against ISIL Terrorists in Western Al-Anbar
4 May 2020
Taliban Claimed Responsibility for an Attack at Military Center in Afghanistan
Taliban Claimed Responsibility for an Attack at Military Center in Afghanistan
4 May 2020
Riot Occurred in al-Sinaa Prison Which Holds Thousands of Daesh
Riot Occurred in al-Sinaa Prison Which Holds Thousands of Daesh
4 May 2020
It’s Wrong Time to be Scrutinizing China for Covid-19 Origins: British Minister
It’s Wrong Time to be Scrutinizing China for Covid-19 Origins: British Minister
3 May 2020