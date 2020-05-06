Rockets Hit Near Baghdad Airport

Islam Times - According to the Iraqi army, the attack has caused no casualties. It follows a series of rocket attacks on oil sites in Iraq, one belonging to a Chinese oil company and another to an American company.

Three Katyusha rockets fell near Baghdad International Airport on Wednesday morning, the Iraqi military said in a statement.The rockets were reportedly launched toward the military part of the airport, causing no casualties but damaging the prison guards' cafeteria and a water tank.The military published photos of the rocket launcher with a timer system it said was found in Baghdad's al-Bakriya neighborhood, located north-east of the airport. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack.Insurgent groups frequently attacked Iraqi military bases housing US troops across Iraq as well as the heavily fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad.