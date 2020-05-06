0
Ayatollah Khamenei: Natural Rights of Labors Must be Respected

On the occasion of Laborers Week and in line with the slogan of the year – “A Surge in Production”– Ayatollah Khamenei held a video conference with seven active manufacturers from different parts of the country on Wednesday.

In the video conference, managers and a number of exemplary laborers delivered reports on the status of production and about their achievements, issues and problems. They also put forward solutions and proposals for solving the existing problems and realizing the slogan of the year.

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed the need for protecting the natural rights of laborers, including a fair salary, regular pay without delays, and job security. 

The Leader praised the employers who have not laid off any employee after the outbreak of the coronavirus, describing it as a “very good approach.”

“Job security, the issue of insurance, the issue of training, the issue of welfare services, and the issue of health and treatment are among the rights of laborers and part of duties of the employers,” the Leader underlined.

Ayatollah Khamenei also called on employers to make greater efforts to satisfy the demands of laborers -such as by taking care of their family needs when it comes to their children’s access to education or the cases of marriage- noting that such attempts will strengthen the bonds between employers and laborers.

The Leader holds meetings with laborers every year on the occasion of Laborers Week, but this year the meeting was held via videoconferencing due to the coronavirus outbreak.
