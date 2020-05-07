0
Thursday 7 May 2020 - 00:21

Israel Plans Thousands of New Homes for West Bank Settlement

Story Code : 861172
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is trying to clinch a deal to form a coalition government, wants to start cabinet discussions on July 1 about declaring the so-called Israeli “sovereignty” over the settlements and the strategically important Jordan Valley in the West Bank.

Fresh construction for the settlement of Efrat was approved on land that could accommodate “around 7,000 housing units”, Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett’s office said in a statement.

“The building momentum in the country must not be stopped, even for a second,” tweeted Bennett, a religious-nationalist in Netanyahu’s current caretaker government.

The settlements are deemed illegal by most world powers and condemned by the Palestinians.
