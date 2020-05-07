0
Thursday 7 May 2020 - 00:59

Chinese Researcher ‘on Verge of COVID-19 Breakthrough’ Killed

The research assistant professor, identified as Bing Liu, 37, was found in his townhouse in Pennsylvania Saturday with gunshot wounds to the head, neck, torso and extremities, according to the Ross Police Department.

Investigators believe an unidentified second man, who was found dead in his car, shot and killed Liu in his home before returning to his car and taking his own life.

Police believe the men knew each other, but say there is “zero indication that there was targeting due to his (Liu) being Chinese,” according to Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp.

The university issued a statement saying it is “deeply saddened by the tragic death of Bing Liu, a prolific researcher and admired colleague at Pitt. The University extends our deepest sympathies to Liu’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”
