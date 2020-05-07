Iran’s Special Envoy Holds Talks with Taliban

Islam Times - The Iranian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy for Afghanistan held talks with officials of the Taliban’s political office in Qatar.

n a telephone conversation on Wednesday, the Iranian special envoy, Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian, and the Taliban officials at the Doha office discussed the ongoing developments in Afghanistan, upcoming processes in intra-Afghan negotiations, and efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Afghanistan.Taherian had traveled to Kabul in April to hold meetings with senior Afghan authorities on a range of political and economic issues.At present, one of the main concerns of the international community, particularly the neighbors of Afghanistan, is the spread of the novel coronavirus infection in the areas under the control of the Taliban.Coupled with widespread economic problems and a shortage of resources and foodstuff, the COVID-19 epidemic could cause a new wave of damages to Afghanistan.Iran has expressed readiness to help resolve the conflicts in Afghanistan and contribute to the process of peace and national reconciliation.