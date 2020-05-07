0
Thursday 7 May 2020 - 10:17

Trump Vetoes Resolution Limiting His War Powers against Iran

Story Code : 861262
Trump Vetoes Resolution Limiting His War Powers against Iran
Trump made the announcement Wednesday, terminating the lawmakers’ efforts to keep his Iran war powers in check.

“This was a very insulting resolution, introduced by Democrats as part of a strategy to win an election on November 3 by dividing the Republican Party,” Trump said. “The few Republicans who voted for it played right into their hands.”

The resolution “purported to direct me to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces in hostilities against Iran,” he added, further complaining that “Congress should not have passed this resolution.”

The US Congress was trying to “terminate the use of United States Armed Forces for hostilities against” Iran without its authorization.

Trump’s veto means he is capable of going solo in dealing with tensions in West Asia, a scenario deemed dangerous even by some Republican supporters of the commander-in-chief.

The president has withdrawn the US from the Iran nuclear deal and reimposed harsh sanctions, rising tensions in the region.

Tehran has maintained that it stands ready to defend its interests in the face of US aggression.
