Thursday 7 May 2020 - 10:22

Iraqi Parliament Approves PM al-Kadhimi's New Cabinet

In their Wednesday session, the lawmakers gave votes of confidence to Kadhimi's picks for the ministries of interior, defense, finance, and electricity, among others.

However, several ministerial candidates failed to get the lawmakers' approval, meaning Kadhimi will begin his term without a full government.

The parliamentarians rejected the incoming premier's picks for justice, agriculture and trade ministries.

They also postponed voting on the oil and foreign ministries as political parties failed to agree on candidates.

On April 9, Iraqi President Barham Saleh officially tasked Kadhimi with forming a government after the 53-year-old director of the country’s National Intelligence Service received the endorsement of the majority of the top political figures.

“I will work tirelessly to present Iraqis with a program and cabinet that will work to serve them, protect their rights and take Iraq towards a prosperous future,” Kadhimi wrote on his official Twitter page.

He will replace caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, who stepped down last November following demonstrations against corruption, staggering youth unemployment and poor public services, which erupted in the capital Baghdad and then quickly spread to other cities.
