0
Friday 8 May 2020 - 01:38

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Said US in No Position to Discuss JCPOA-Related Issues

Story Code : 861374
Iran’s Foreign Ministry Said US in No Position to Discuss JCPOA-Related Issues
“The United States hates the JCPOA and has abandoned it,” the ministry said in a tweet on Thursday on the anniversary of the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

It added that Washington continues to violate the agreement and punish those who have remained committed to it.

“The US is in no position to raise and address issues related to the JCPOA by any means,” the ministry stressed.

Washington re-imposed its sanctions on Iran in May 2018 after unilaterally withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal (also known as JCPOA) between Tehran and world powers that has been endorsed by the UN Security Council.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced recently that Washington is preparing a legal argument that the US would remain a participant in the JCPOA –already renounced by the US president- as part of an intricate strategy to pressure the UN Security Council to extend an arms embargo on Tehran.

According to Pompeo’s plan, bound to be opposed by many of Washington’s European allies, the US would, in essence, claim it legally remains a “participant state” in the nuclear accord only for the purposes of invoking a “snapback” that would restore the UN sanctions on Iran that were in place before the nuclear deal.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli MPs Approve Netanyahu-Gantz Unity Government
Israeli MPs Approve Netanyahu-Gantz Unity Government
US Removing Patriot Missiles & Dozens of Troops Deployed to Saudi Arabia
US Removing Patriot Missiles & Dozens of Troops Deployed to Saudi Arabia
8 May 2020
Trump Vetoes Resolution Limiting His War Powers against Iran
Trump Vetoes Resolution Limiting His War Powers against Iran
7 May 2020
United Nations Issued New Appeal for $4.7 Billion Dollars to Fight Virus Pandemic
United Nations Issued New Appeal for $4.7 Billion Dollars to Fight Virus Pandemic
7 May 2020
Chinese Researcher ‘on Verge of COVID-19 Breakthrough’ Killed
Chinese Researcher ‘on Verge of COVID-19 Breakthrough’ Killed
7 May 2020
Ilhan Omar Signs AIPAC Letter to Extend Iran Sanctions
Ilhan Omar Signs AIPAC Letter to Extend Iran Sanctions
7 May 2020
Rockets Hit Near Baghdad Airport
Rockets Hit Near Baghdad Airport
6 May 2020
S Korean National Intelligence Says
S Korean National Intelligence Says 'No Signs' Kim Jong-un Received Heart Surgery
6 May 2020
Bahraini Authorities Prevent an Imprisoned Cleric from Receiving Medical Treatment
Bahraini Authorities Prevent an Imprisoned Cleric from Receiving Medical Treatment
6 May 2020
Trump Denies U.S. Role in Venezuela
Trump Denies U.S. Role in Venezuela's Claim of 'Mercenary' Incursion
6 May 2020
Venezuela Arrests 2 US Mercenaries Involved in Botched Incursion
Venezuela Arrests 2 US Mercenaries Involved in Botched Incursion
5 May 2020
GAO Says U.S. Should Keep Congress Informed About Nuclear Talks With Saudis
GAO Says U.S. Should Keep Congress Informed About Nuclear Talks With Saudis
5 May 2020
Syrian Army Air Defenses Confront Israeli Missile Aggression on Assfaira Area in Aleppo
Syrian Army Air Defenses Confront Israeli Missile Aggression on Assfaira Area in Aleppo
4 May 2020