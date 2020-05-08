0
Friday 8 May 2020 - 01:50

US Removing Patriot Missiles & Dozens of Troops Deployed to Saudi Arabia

Story Code : 861376
US Removing Patriot Missiles & Dozens of Troops Deployed to Saudi Arabia
The military assets were sent to Saudi Arabia after an attack on oil facilities crippled the Kingdom’s output. Riyadh and Washington have uniformly blamed Iran for the attacks, which it denies having any hand in along with a spate of unclaimed attacks in the region on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf that occurred over several months before the September attacks on Aramco facilities.

In addition to pulling the Patriot systems and troops, the US has already relocated two fighter jet squadrons and is considering winding down its naval presence in the Persian Gulf, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Patriot withdrawal is currently underway, and is based on the belief among “some officials” that Iran “no longer poses an immediate threat to American strategic interests,” it said.

The officials also said Pentagon planners believe the assets should be redeployed to face other challenges, including China’s widening role in Asia, while others believe a drawdown could embolden Iran in the region, particularly as the Trump administration continues its policy of “maximum pressure” on Tehran.

“The underlying pressure on Iran and the propensity to act out militarily as their only outlet of trying to relieve that pressure still exists with the maximum pressure campaign,” one official told the Journal. “As long as the maximum pressure campaign continues, there’s a feeling that we need a strong deterrent to prevent Iran from acting out in the region.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli MPs Approve Netanyahu-Gantz Unity Government
Israeli MPs Approve Netanyahu-Gantz Unity Government
US Removing Patriot Missiles & Dozens of Troops Deployed to Saudi Arabia
US Removing Patriot Missiles & Dozens of Troops Deployed to Saudi Arabia
8 May 2020
Trump Vetoes Resolution Limiting His War Powers against Iran
Trump Vetoes Resolution Limiting His War Powers against Iran
7 May 2020
United Nations Issued New Appeal for $4.7 Billion Dollars to Fight Virus Pandemic
United Nations Issued New Appeal for $4.7 Billion Dollars to Fight Virus Pandemic
7 May 2020
Chinese Researcher ‘on Verge of COVID-19 Breakthrough’ Killed
Chinese Researcher ‘on Verge of COVID-19 Breakthrough’ Killed
7 May 2020
Ilhan Omar Signs AIPAC Letter to Extend Iran Sanctions
Ilhan Omar Signs AIPAC Letter to Extend Iran Sanctions
7 May 2020
Rockets Hit Near Baghdad Airport
Rockets Hit Near Baghdad Airport
6 May 2020
S Korean National Intelligence Says
S Korean National Intelligence Says 'No Signs' Kim Jong-un Received Heart Surgery
6 May 2020
Bahraini Authorities Prevent an Imprisoned Cleric from Receiving Medical Treatment
Bahraini Authorities Prevent an Imprisoned Cleric from Receiving Medical Treatment
6 May 2020
Trump Denies U.S. Role in Venezuela
Trump Denies U.S. Role in Venezuela's Claim of 'Mercenary' Incursion
6 May 2020
Venezuela Arrests 2 US Mercenaries Involved in Botched Incursion
Venezuela Arrests 2 US Mercenaries Involved in Botched Incursion
5 May 2020
GAO Says U.S. Should Keep Congress Informed About Nuclear Talks With Saudis
GAO Says U.S. Should Keep Congress Informed About Nuclear Talks With Saudis
5 May 2020
Syrian Army Air Defenses Confront Israeli Missile Aggression on Assfaira Area in Aleppo
Syrian Army Air Defenses Confront Israeli Missile Aggression on Assfaira Area in Aleppo
4 May 2020