Hamas and Islamic Jihad Resistance Reject Arab Scheme on Talks with Israel

Islam Times - Hamas and Islamic Jihad resistance movements expressed their opposition to an initiative reportedly supported by the Palestinian Authority and Arab countries for the resumption of Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.

Ahmed al-Deek, advisor to the Palestinian foreign minister, claimed that the scheme, which consists of an invitation for talks under international supervision, is meant to counter the Tel Aviv regime’s West Bank annexation plan.The proposal for new Israeli-Palestinian talks has, according to reports, gained the approval of the Palestinian Authority and the Arab countries.However, Khaled al-Batsh, a member of the political bureau of the Islamic Jihad, denounced the invitation for talks with Israel as an escape from confrontation and a search for useless means to prolong the occupation.Speaking to the Palestinian website Alresalah, he called for leaving the Oslo Accords and ending Israel’s recognition instead of returning to the negotiating table with the regime.Additionally, Salah al-Bardawil, a member of Hamas political bureau, warned that the invitation for talks was a step towards defeat and normalization.No one negotiates about his land and rights, he said, adding that the idea of discussions is the reproduction of a crime that has ruined the Palestinian cause for 30 years and shattered the resistance.Bardawil further stressed that the Palestinian Authority had supported the proposal in a bid avoid its 30-year-long defeat.The remarks came a few days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party submitted a bill to the parliament (Knesset) that calls for the imposition of Tel Aviv’s “sovereignty” over the Palestinian regions of the Jordan Valley, the northern Dead Sea area and the occupied West Bank.