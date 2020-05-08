0
Friday 8 May 2020 - 02:53

Hamas and Islamic Jihad Resistance Reject Arab Scheme on Talks with Israel

Story Code : 861378
Hamas and Islamic Jihad Resistance Reject Arab Scheme on Talks with Israel
Ahmed al-Deek, advisor to the Palestinian foreign minister, claimed that the scheme, which consists of an invitation for talks under international supervision, is meant to counter the Tel Aviv regime’s West Bank annexation plan.

The proposal for new Israeli-Palestinian talks has, according to reports, gained the approval of the Palestinian Authority and the Arab countries.

However, Khaled al-Batsh, a member of the political bureau of the Islamic Jihad, denounced the invitation for talks with Israel as an escape from confrontation and a search for useless means to prolong the occupation.

Speaking to the Palestinian website Alresalah, he called for leaving the Oslo Accords and ending Israel’s recognition instead of returning to the negotiating table with the regime.

Additionally, Salah al-Bardawil, a member of Hamas political bureau, warned that the invitation for talks was a step towards defeat and normalization.

No one negotiates about his land and rights, he said, adding that the idea of discussions is the reproduction of a crime that has ruined the Palestinian cause for 30 years and shattered the resistance.

Bardawil further stressed that the Palestinian Authority had supported the proposal in a bid avoid its 30-year-long defeat.

The remarks came a few days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party submitted a bill to the parliament (Knesset) that calls for the imposition of Tel Aviv’s “sovereignty” over the Palestinian regions of the Jordan Valley, the northern Dead Sea area and the occupied West Bank.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli MPs Approve Netanyahu-Gantz Unity Government
Israeli MPs Approve Netanyahu-Gantz Unity Government
US Removing Patriot Missiles & Dozens of Troops Deployed to Saudi Arabia
US Removing Patriot Missiles & Dozens of Troops Deployed to Saudi Arabia
8 May 2020
Trump Vetoes Resolution Limiting His War Powers against Iran
Trump Vetoes Resolution Limiting His War Powers against Iran
7 May 2020
United Nations Issued New Appeal for $4.7 Billion Dollars to Fight Virus Pandemic
United Nations Issued New Appeal for $4.7 Billion Dollars to Fight Virus Pandemic
7 May 2020
Chinese Researcher ‘on Verge of COVID-19 Breakthrough’ Killed
Chinese Researcher ‘on Verge of COVID-19 Breakthrough’ Killed
7 May 2020
Ilhan Omar Signs AIPAC Letter to Extend Iran Sanctions
Ilhan Omar Signs AIPAC Letter to Extend Iran Sanctions
7 May 2020
Rockets Hit Near Baghdad Airport
Rockets Hit Near Baghdad Airport
6 May 2020
S Korean National Intelligence Says
S Korean National Intelligence Says 'No Signs' Kim Jong-un Received Heart Surgery
6 May 2020
Bahraini Authorities Prevent an Imprisoned Cleric from Receiving Medical Treatment
Bahraini Authorities Prevent an Imprisoned Cleric from Receiving Medical Treatment
6 May 2020
Trump Denies U.S. Role in Venezuela
Trump Denies U.S. Role in Venezuela's Claim of 'Mercenary' Incursion
6 May 2020
Venezuela Arrests 2 US Mercenaries Involved in Botched Incursion
Venezuela Arrests 2 US Mercenaries Involved in Botched Incursion
5 May 2020
GAO Says U.S. Should Keep Congress Informed About Nuclear Talks With Saudis
GAO Says U.S. Should Keep Congress Informed About Nuclear Talks With Saudis
5 May 2020
Syrian Army Air Defenses Confront Israeli Missile Aggression on Assfaira Area in Aleppo
Syrian Army Air Defenses Confront Israeli Missile Aggression on Assfaira Area in Aleppo
4 May 2020