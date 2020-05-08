0
Friday 8 May 2020 - 03:04

Syria Delays Parliamentary Election over COVID-19

Story Code : 861379
Syria Delays Parliamentary Election over COVID-19
"In the framework of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country, the elections of deputies of the People’s Council, scheduled for May 20, 2020, are postponed to July 19," the decree said.

The election was initially scheduled for April 13 but due to the outbreak, it had been postponed to May 20. As the outbreak is still threatening Syrians across the country, the President has decided to once again postpone the event as a precautionary measure. 

Syria's parliamentary elections are held every four years, with the last being in 2016.

Syrian Health Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that the number of coronavirus infections in the country has reached 45, 27 of them have recovered while three have died, according to SANA.
Related Stories
Jordan’s King Abdullah II orders release of 19 political activists
Islam Times - Jordan’s King Abdullah II has issued a decree to release 19 political activists charged with insulting the monarch during pro-reform ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli MPs Approve Netanyahu-Gantz Unity Government
Israeli MPs Approve Netanyahu-Gantz Unity Government
US Removing Patriot Missiles & Dozens of Troops Deployed to Saudi Arabia
US Removing Patriot Missiles & Dozens of Troops Deployed to Saudi Arabia
8 May 2020
Trump Vetoes Resolution Limiting His War Powers against Iran
Trump Vetoes Resolution Limiting His War Powers against Iran
7 May 2020
United Nations Issued New Appeal for $4.7 Billion Dollars to Fight Virus Pandemic
United Nations Issued New Appeal for $4.7 Billion Dollars to Fight Virus Pandemic
7 May 2020
Chinese Researcher ‘on Verge of COVID-19 Breakthrough’ Killed
Chinese Researcher ‘on Verge of COVID-19 Breakthrough’ Killed
7 May 2020
Ilhan Omar Signs AIPAC Letter to Extend Iran Sanctions
Ilhan Omar Signs AIPAC Letter to Extend Iran Sanctions
7 May 2020
Rockets Hit Near Baghdad Airport
Rockets Hit Near Baghdad Airport
6 May 2020
S Korean National Intelligence Says
S Korean National Intelligence Says 'No Signs' Kim Jong-un Received Heart Surgery
6 May 2020
Bahraini Authorities Prevent an Imprisoned Cleric from Receiving Medical Treatment
Bahraini Authorities Prevent an Imprisoned Cleric from Receiving Medical Treatment
6 May 2020
Trump Denies U.S. Role in Venezuela
Trump Denies U.S. Role in Venezuela's Claim of 'Mercenary' Incursion
6 May 2020
Venezuela Arrests 2 US Mercenaries Involved in Botched Incursion
Venezuela Arrests 2 US Mercenaries Involved in Botched Incursion
5 May 2020
GAO Says U.S. Should Keep Congress Informed About Nuclear Talks With Saudis
GAO Says U.S. Should Keep Congress Informed About Nuclear Talks With Saudis
5 May 2020
Syrian Army Air Defenses Confront Israeli Missile Aggression on Assfaira Area in Aleppo
Syrian Army Air Defenses Confront Israeli Missile Aggression on Assfaira Area in Aleppo
4 May 2020