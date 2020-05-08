0
Friday 8 May 2020 - 09:15

Venezuela's Opposition Leader Paid US Company $213m to Overthrow Maduro

Story Code : 861408
Venezuela
This week more than a dozen people were detained by Venezuelan authorities as they attempted to invade the country. Two Americans employed by the company Silvercorp USA, were arrested in the operation which had a positive outcome for President Nicolás Maduro’s public relations, Express reported.

The American citizens appears on state television on Wednesday and Thursday claiming Silvercorp had assigned them with overtaking Caracas Airport in order to fly out Mr Maduro.

Mr Maduro said both will be tried in Venezuela’s civilian courts.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido’s credibility has been hindered by the document, after he denied any association with Silvercorp or any links to the attempt to overthrow president Maduro.

Mr Guaido, leader of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, said that Mr Maduro is unlawfully in power after manipulating a 2018 election.

The plot described in the 42-page document includes tactical details ranging from which land mines to set off and what riot gear to use.

On Thursday, state television showed a video with arrested American Airan Berry, who claimed the purpose of the mission were to control specific targets such as intelligence service Sebin and military intelligence group DGCIM and to “get” Mr Maduro.

Mr Maduro in an interview on Thursday said informal media of communication between Caracas and Washington had gone quiet since the unsuccessful invasion.

Venezuela’s president said: “There have always been links, since May 3 they’ve been cut off,

“They’re mute. Total silence.”

The paper published by the Washington Post said, “Service Provider Group will advise and assist Partner Group in Planning and executing and operation to capture/detain/remove Nicolas Maduro (heretoafter “Primary Objective”), remove the current Regime, and install the recognized Venezuelan President Juan Guaido.”

According to the Washington Post it had been handed over by Venezuelan opposition authorities.

Mr Guaido’s press team did not respond to a request for comment.

Mr Guaido’s adviser Juan Rendon, whose signature is included in the document, said in a telephone interview that he negotiated the accord.

However, he said that Silvercorp’s chief executive, Jordan Goudreau, decided to proceed with the plans even though Mr Rendon had broken the link between them in November.

“He went out on his own,” Mr Rendon said.

Mr Goudreau could not be contacted for comment, but he has spoken out publicly about running the operation.

Two main opposition parties, First Justice and Popular Will - which Mr Guaido is associated with - on Thursday said in a statement that “the democratic forces do not promote or finance guerrillas, outbreaks of violence or paramilitary groups,” echoing calls for a transition government.

The logos of six other parties, including Democratic Action and A New Era, which have relevant representation in the National Assembly, are included on the document.
Related Stories
Venezuela Arrests 2 US Mercenaries Involved in Botched Incursion
Islam Times - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says two US citizens working with an American military veteran who has claimed responsibility ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Turkish Army & Allied Terrorists Continue Displacement Policy against Citizens in Hasaka
Turkish Army & Allied Terrorists Continue Displacement Policy against Citizens in Hasaka
Venezuela
Venezuela's Opposition Leader Paid US Company $213m to Overthrow Maduro
8 May 2020
Israeli MPs Approve Netanyahu-Gantz Unity Government
Israeli MPs Approve Netanyahu-Gantz Unity Government
8 May 2020
US Removing Patriot Missiles & Dozens of Troops Deployed to Saudi Arabia
US Removing Patriot Missiles & Dozens of Troops Deployed to Saudi Arabia
8 May 2020
Trump Vetoes Resolution Limiting His War Powers against Iran
Trump Vetoes Resolution Limiting His War Powers against Iran
7 May 2020
United Nations Issued New Appeal for $4.7 Billion Dollars to Fight Virus Pandemic
United Nations Issued New Appeal for $4.7 Billion Dollars to Fight Virus Pandemic
7 May 2020
Chinese Researcher ‘on Verge of COVID-19 Breakthrough’ Killed
Chinese Researcher ‘on Verge of COVID-19 Breakthrough’ Killed
7 May 2020
Ilhan Omar Signs AIPAC Letter to Extend Iran Sanctions
Ilhan Omar Signs AIPAC Letter to Extend Iran Sanctions
7 May 2020
Rockets Hit Near Baghdad Airport
Rockets Hit Near Baghdad Airport
6 May 2020
S Korean National Intelligence Says
S Korean National Intelligence Says 'No Signs' Kim Jong-un Received Heart Surgery
6 May 2020
Bahraini Authorities Prevent an Imprisoned Cleric from Receiving Medical Treatment
Bahraini Authorities Prevent an Imprisoned Cleric from Receiving Medical Treatment
6 May 2020
Trump Denies U.S. Role in Venezuela
Trump Denies U.S. Role in Venezuela's Claim of 'Mercenary' Incursion
6 May 2020
Venezuela Arrests 2 US Mercenaries Involved in Botched Incursion
Venezuela Arrests 2 US Mercenaries Involved in Botched Incursion
5 May 2020