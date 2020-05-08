Venezuela's Opposition Leader Paid US Company $213m to Overthrow Maduro

Islam Times - Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido paid Florida security company $213 million to invade the country and oust President Nicolas Maduro, according to a document published on Thursday by the Washington Post.

This week more than a dozen people were detained by Venezuelan authorities as they attempted to invade the country. Two Americans employed by the company Silvercorp USA, were arrested in the operation which had a positive outcome for President Nicolás Maduro’s public relations, Express reported.The American citizens appears on state television on Wednesday and Thursday claiming Silvercorp had assigned them with overtaking Caracas Airport in order to fly out Mr Maduro.Mr Maduro said both will be tried in Venezuela’s civilian courts.Opposition leader Juan Guaido’s credibility has been hindered by the document, after he denied any association with Silvercorp or any links to the attempt to overthrow president Maduro.Mr Guaido, leader of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, said that Mr Maduro is unlawfully in power after manipulating a 2018 election.The plot described in the 42-page document includes tactical details ranging from which land mines to set off and what riot gear to use.On Thursday, state television showed a video with arrested American Airan Berry, who claimed the purpose of the mission were to control specific targets such as intelligence service Sebin and military intelligence group DGCIM and to “get” Mr Maduro.Mr Maduro in an interview on Thursday said informal media of communication between Caracas and Washington had gone quiet since the unsuccessful invasion.Venezuela’s president said: “There have always been links, since May 3 they’ve been cut off,“They’re mute. Total silence.”The paper published by the Washington Post said, “Service Provider Group will advise and assist Partner Group in Planning and executing and operation to capture/detain/remove Nicolas Maduro (heretoafter “Primary Objective”), remove the current Regime, and install the recognized Venezuelan President Juan Guaido.”According to the Washington Post it had been handed over by Venezuelan opposition authorities.Mr Guaido’s press team did not respond to a request for comment.Mr Guaido’s adviser Juan Rendon, whose signature is included in the document, said in a telephone interview that he negotiated the accord.However, he said that Silvercorp’s chief executive, Jordan Goudreau, decided to proceed with the plans even though Mr Rendon had broken the link between them in November.“He went out on his own,” Mr Rendon said.Mr Goudreau could not be contacted for comment, but he has spoken out publicly about running the operation.Two main opposition parties, First Justice and Popular Will - which Mr Guaido is associated with - on Thursday said in a statement that “the democratic forces do not promote or finance guerrillas, outbreaks of violence or paramilitary groups,” echoing calls for a transition government.The logos of six other parties, including Democratic Action and A New Era, which have relevant representation in the National Assembly, are included on the document.