0
Friday 8 May 2020 - 09:19

UN Chief Says Tsunami Of Hate And Xenophobia Sparked by Covid-19

Story Code : 861409
UN Chief Says Tsunami Of Hate And Xenophobia Sparked by Covid-19
“The pandemic continues to unleash a tsunami of hate and xenophobia, scapegoating and scaremongering,” Guterres said in a statement.

“Anti-foreigner sentiment has surged online and in the streets. Anti-Semitic conspiracy theories have spread and Covid-19-related anti-Muslim attacks have occurred.”

According to Guterres, migrants and refugees have been “vilified as a source of the virus – and then denied access to medical treatment.”
Meanwhile, “contemptible memes have emerged suggesting” that older people, some of the most vulnerable to the virus, “are also the most expendable,” he said.

Additionally, “journalists, whistleblowers, health professionals, aid workers and human rights defenders are being targeted simply for doing their jobs,” Guterres said.

The UN chief appealed for “an all-out effort to end hate speech globally,” and singled out educational institutions to help teach “digital literacy” to young people – whom he called “captive and potentially despairing audiences.”

Guterres also called on “the media, especially social media companies, to do much more to flag and… remove racist, misogynist and other harmful content.”
Related Stories
The Global Political Project Imposed on the Occasion of Covid-19
Islam Times - Regardless of whether the Covid-19 epidemic is natural or has been provoked, it offers an ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Turkish Army & Allied Terrorists Continue Displacement Policy against Citizens in Hasaka
Turkish Army & Allied Terrorists Continue Displacement Policy against Citizens in Hasaka
Venezuela
Venezuela's Opposition Leader Paid US Company $213m to Overthrow Maduro
8 May 2020
Israeli MPs Approve Netanyahu-Gantz Unity Government
Israeli MPs Approve Netanyahu-Gantz Unity Government
8 May 2020
US Removing Patriot Missiles & Dozens of Troops Deployed to Saudi Arabia
US Removing Patriot Missiles & Dozens of Troops Deployed to Saudi Arabia
8 May 2020
Trump Vetoes Resolution Limiting His War Powers against Iran
Trump Vetoes Resolution Limiting His War Powers against Iran
7 May 2020
United Nations Issued New Appeal for $4.7 Billion Dollars to Fight Virus Pandemic
United Nations Issued New Appeal for $4.7 Billion Dollars to Fight Virus Pandemic
7 May 2020
Chinese Researcher ‘on Verge of COVID-19 Breakthrough’ Killed
Chinese Researcher ‘on Verge of COVID-19 Breakthrough’ Killed
7 May 2020
Ilhan Omar Signs AIPAC Letter to Extend Iran Sanctions
Ilhan Omar Signs AIPAC Letter to Extend Iran Sanctions
7 May 2020
Rockets Hit Near Baghdad Airport
Rockets Hit Near Baghdad Airport
6 May 2020
S Korean National Intelligence Says
S Korean National Intelligence Says 'No Signs' Kim Jong-un Received Heart Surgery
6 May 2020
Bahraini Authorities Prevent an Imprisoned Cleric from Receiving Medical Treatment
Bahraini Authorities Prevent an Imprisoned Cleric from Receiving Medical Treatment
6 May 2020
Trump Denies U.S. Role in Venezuela
Trump Denies U.S. Role in Venezuela's Claim of 'Mercenary' Incursion
6 May 2020
Venezuela Arrests 2 US Mercenaries Involved in Botched Incursion
Venezuela Arrests 2 US Mercenaries Involved in Botched Incursion
5 May 2020