Friday 8 May 2020 - 23:35

Yemeni Forces Manage to Counter Saudi-led Attack in Sarwah

The Yemeni military spokesman General Yahya Sarea reported that the Saudi warplanes intervened in the confrontation, launching 18 air raids.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.
