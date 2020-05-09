0
Saturday 9 May 2020 - 02:13

US Extends Iraq's Sanctions Waiver for Iranian Power Imports

Story Code : 861533
US Extends Iraq
The United States will extend Iraq’s sanctions waiver to import electricity from Iran for another 120 days, Pompeo added.

He emphasized that this move was aimed at helping new Iraqi government and also the newly appointed Prime Minister of Iraq Mustafa al-Kazemi.

After talks between Pompeo and Mustafa al-Kazemi, US Department of State in a statement announced that US has considered a 120-day sanctions waiver for Iraq to import electricity from Iran.

According to this report, Washington has implemented a sanctions waiver for Iraq to import electricity from Iran which is vital for this Arab country.

Earlier, US had granted a 90 or 120-day of sanctions waivers but last month as Baghdad was involving with the formation of a new government, US considered a 30-day exemption.

Iraq is heavily reliant on Iran for electricity and gas supplies due to a lack of infrastructure.
