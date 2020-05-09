0
Saturday 9 May 2020 - 08:42

Israel's Army Has Arrested 1,500 Palestinians since the Beginning of This Year

Story Code : 861581
Israel
The Centre’s media spokesman, Riyad Al-Ashqar, said Israel routinely arrest Palestinians as a tool of repression and collective punishment, even during lockdowns to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Israeli occupation endangers the Palestinians’ lives by arresting them in these extraordinary circumstances while world governments release their prisoners, including Israel which had released hundreds of Jewish prisoners to combat the coronavirus,” he said, according to the Middle East Monitor.

Al-Ashqar said the Israeli authorities have subjected all detainees to one or more forms of physical or psychological torture, moral abuse and degrading treatment, especially children.

The report noted that more than one-third of the arrests took place in Jerusalem (al-Quds) with 600 arrests.

Al-Ashqar said the youngest prisoner arrested this year is Majid Ali Abu Sa’ada, aged-7 from the town of Jayyous, east of Qalqilya, northern West Bank.
Related Stories
Israeli MPs Approve Netanyahu-Gantz Unity Government
Islam Times - Israeli lawmakers approved the formation of a unity government between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his erstwhile rival Benny Gantz, paving the way to an end to ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Top 4mn Worldwide
Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Top 4mn Worldwide
US Facing Worst Moment in American History: Sanders
US Facing Worst Moment in American History: Sanders
9 May 2020
Israel
Israel's Army Has Arrested 1,500 Palestinians since the Beginning of This Year
9 May 2020
Al-Houthi Condemns Saudi Arabia & UAE for Using Television Programs to Advertise Ties with “Israel”
Al-Houthi Condemns Saudi Arabia & UAE for Using Television Programs to Advertise Ties with “Israel”
9 May 2020
Yemeni Forces Manage to Counter Saudi-led Attack in Sarwah
Yemeni Forces Manage to Counter Saudi-led Attack in Sarwah
8 May 2020
Turkish Army & Allied Terrorists Continue Displacement Policy against Citizens in Hasaka
Turkish Army & Allied Terrorists Continue Displacement Policy against Citizens in Hasaka
8 May 2020
Venezuela
Venezuela's Opposition Leader Paid US Company $213m to Overthrow Maduro
8 May 2020
Israeli MPs Approve Netanyahu-Gantz Unity Government
Israeli MPs Approve Netanyahu-Gantz Unity Government
8 May 2020
US Removing Patriot Missiles & Dozens of Troops Deployed to Saudi Arabia
US Removing Patriot Missiles & Dozens of Troops Deployed to Saudi Arabia
8 May 2020
Trump Vetoes Resolution Limiting His War Powers against Iran
Trump Vetoes Resolution Limiting His War Powers against Iran
7 May 2020
United Nations Issued New Appeal for $4.7 Billion Dollars to Fight Virus Pandemic
United Nations Issued New Appeal for $4.7 Billion Dollars to Fight Virus Pandemic
7 May 2020
Chinese Researcher ‘on Verge of COVID-19 Breakthrough’ Killed
Chinese Researcher ‘on Verge of COVID-19 Breakthrough’ Killed
7 May 2020
Ilhan Omar Signs AIPAC Letter to Extend Iran Sanctions
Ilhan Omar Signs AIPAC Letter to Extend Iran Sanctions
7 May 2020