Saturday 9 May 2020 - 08:54

Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Top 4mn Worldwide

As of Sat., 4,325,000 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in various countries around the world, while 275,424 have lost their lives due to the disease and 1,375,759 people have recovered.

The death toll in the United States continues to surge with 78,564 deaths and 1,375,759 cases.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Spain rose to 25,857, while the overall number of diagnosed cases rose to 253,682.

Out of a total of 214,457 Covid-19 patients in Italy, 29,684 have lost their lives.

Coronavirus deaths in the United Kingdom have reached 30,076, the highest in Europe, according to official data.

France reported 25,809 deaths from the virus and the total number of positive cases 174,191.

As of Thu., the total number of COVID-19 cases in Iran passed 101,000, of whom 6,418 lost their lives to the deadly virus.
