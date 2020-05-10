Iraq’s PM Mustafa al-Kazemi Interested in Having Best Ties with Iran

Islam Times - Iraq’s Prime minister Mustafa al-Kazemi said that his country is interested in establishing best relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Speaking in a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi in Baghdad on Sat., the newly-appointed prime minister said that Iraq wants to establish best relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all fields.In this bilateral meeting, al-Kazemi said that his country will neither be base for terrorism nor a place for attacking another country and settling differences.He once again emphasized the interest of his country for establishing ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran and all neighboring countries in such a way that interests of the two neighboring nations, stability and security of the region are ensured.For his part, Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi congratulated al-Kazemi on the Iraqi Parliament’s vote of confidence given to his administration and wished evermore success in the new cabinet.In addition, Masjedi emphasized the development of bilateral ties and strengthening cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Iraq in all areas.