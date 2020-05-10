0
Sunday 10 May 2020 - 07:54

US Has Been a Key Supporter of Daesh in Iraq: Senior MP

“The US has been supporting the ISIL terrorist group (Daesh) in different aspects to help it resume its crimes in Iraq,” the Arabic-language Al-Maloumeh news website quoted the member of Iraqi Parliament's Security and Defense Committee Karim al-Mohammadavi as saying.

Noting that the US has clearly been giving financial support to the Takfiris in the region, al-Mohammadavi said, “The country [US] has also provided the terrorists with military and logistical support, and has transferred their leader from Syria to Iraq.”

He reiterated that Washington’s support is the main reason behind the ISIL terrorists’ recent activities in Iraq that have targeted the country’s safe regions.

The ISIL Takfiri terrorist group launched several attacks across Iraq earlier this month, killing a number of Iraqi fighters.

The Iraqi resistance groups have warned that the deadly terrorist attacks were part of a US plot to bring the terrorists back to the country.
