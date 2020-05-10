Seven Killed in Protests over Food Distribution in Afghanistan

Islam Times - Seven people have lost their lives when protesters, angry over alleged unfair distribution of food aid, clashed with police in Afghanistan’s western province of Ghor, a report says.

At least 14 other people were also injured in the clashes on Saturday, said Gulzaman Nayeb, a lawmaker representing Ghor, adding that the protesting crowd turned angry during bread distribution in the Feroz Koh city, the provincial capital.He said that growing unhappiness at the distribution, which was allegedly favoring people with political connections, sparked the protest amid the COVID-19 pandemic.According to Mohammad Arif Aber, a spokesman for the provincial governor of Ghor, police forces opened fire after some individuals from the around 300 protesters began throwing stones, started firing guns and trying to storm the governor's house. He denied that the aid was being unfairly distributed.The chairman of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC), Shaharzad Akbar, said on Twitter that the group was looking into the "worrying reports of police firing on protesters."The government in Kabul has recently started distributing bread to poor families through bakeries on a daily basis throughout the war-ravaged country as the restriction imposed by the pandemic have led to many job losses and rising food prices.Akbar told Reuters that the AIHRC was being inundated with complaints from the public that food aid was being distributed "unfairly."“We hear repeated complaints from people that the ones who are receiving the limited aid that is there are not the ones that are most deserving, they are the ones who have connections to local authorities or local officials,” she said, adding it was not possible to verify the extent to which this was happening.Official figures by Afghanistan's Health Ministry shows that as of Saturday, 4,033 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 115 others have died of the contagious disease.