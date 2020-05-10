0
Sunday 10 May 2020 - 09:09

Ethiopian Forces Admit Shooting Down Kenya Cargo Plane in Somalia

Story Code : 861822
Ethiopian Forces Admit Shooting Down Kenya Cargo Plane in Somalia
The Ethiopian army said in a statement to the African Union (AU) on Saturday that the privately-owned Kenyan plane had been shot down by Ethiopian troops guarding a camp in the town of Bardale in southwestern Somalia.

The aircraft, belonging to African Express Airways, was carrying humanitarian and medical supplies to help Somalia in its battle against the new coronavirus outbreak when it went down in Bardale, about 300 kilometers northwest of the country’s capital of Mogadishu, on Monday.

The Ethiopian military said in the statement that the soldiers had mistakenly thought that the plane was on a “potential suicide mission” because they had not been informed about the “unusual flight” and the aircraft was flying low.

“Because of lack of communication and awareness, the aircraft was shot down,” the military said, adding that, “The incident… will require mutual collaborative investigation… from Somalia, Ethiopia, and Kenya to further understand the truth.”

Six people — the pilot, a copilot, a flight engineer, a trainee pilot, and two other people working for the airline — were on board the Kenyan plane and lost their lives.

Kenya at the time expressed shock over the incident and called for an urgent investigation into the fatal crash.

Ethiopia and Kenya both have soldiers deployed to Somalia as part of an AU peacekeeping mission to fight the armed militant group of al-Shabab.

The al-Qaeda-affiliated al-Shabab militants were driven out of Mogadishu with the help of AU forces in 2011.

The Takfiri militant group has since lost power in most of its former strongholds; however, it still wields significant influence in vast swathes of the countryside, from where it recruits, coordinates, and launches attacks against government, military, and civilian targets in Somalia and neighboring countries.

Earlier this year, the terrorist group launched an attack against a military base used by US and Kenyan forces in neighboring Kenya.
Comment


Featured Stories
Colombian Combat Vessels & Weapons Discovered by Venezuelan Military
Colombian Combat Vessels & Weapons Discovered by Venezuelan Military
US Has Been a Key Supporter of Daesh in Iraq: Senior MP
US Has Been a Key Supporter of Daesh in Iraq: Senior MP
10 May 2020
Obama Says Trump Response to Coronavirus Has Been
Obama Says Trump Response to Coronavirus Has Been 'Absolute Chaotic Disaster'
10 May 2020
Iraq’s PM Mustafa al-Kazemi Interested in Having Best Ties with Iran
Iraq’s PM Mustafa al-Kazemi Interested in Having Best Ties with Iran
10 May 2020
Syrian Ambassador: US Sanctions Exemptions Facilitate Aid Flow to Terrorists Amid Pandemic
Syrian Ambassador: US Sanctions Exemptions Facilitate Aid Flow to Terrorists Amid Pandemic
10 May 2020
Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Top 4mn Worldwide
Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Top 4mn Worldwide
9 May 2020
US Facing Worst Moment in American History: Sanders
US Facing Worst Moment in American History: Sanders
9 May 2020
Israel
Israel's Army Has Arrested 1,500 Palestinians since the Beginning of This Year
9 May 2020
Al-Houthi Condemns Saudi Arabia & UAE for Using Television Programs to Advertise Ties with “Israel”
Al-Houthi Condemns Saudi Arabia & UAE for Using Television Programs to Advertise Ties with “Israel”
9 May 2020
Yemeni Forces Manage to Counter Saudi-led Attack in Sarwah
Yemeni Forces Manage to Counter Saudi-led Attack in Sarwah
8 May 2020
Turkish Army & Allied Terrorists Continue Displacement Policy against Citizens in Hasaka
Turkish Army & Allied Terrorists Continue Displacement Policy against Citizens in Hasaka
8 May 2020
Venezuela
Venezuela's Opposition Leader Paid US Company $213m to Overthrow Maduro
8 May 2020
Israeli MPs Approve Netanyahu-Gantz Unity Government
Israeli MPs Approve Netanyahu-Gantz Unity Government
8 May 2020