Monday 11 May 2020 - 01:23

Fierce Face-off Between Indian & Chinese Troops, Minor Injuries to Both Sides

Fierce Face-off Between Indian & Chinese Troops, Minor Injuries to Both Sides
Citing two high-ranking military sources, the Hindustan Times said that the incident occurred at a mountainous pass at a height of more than 5,000m (16,400ft) along the border with China in India’s northeastern Sikkim State on Saturday.

“Four Indian soldiers and seven Chinese troops suffered injuries during the confrontation that involved around 150 soldiers,” an unnamed officer told the paper, describing the incident as an “aggressive confrontation”, RT reported.

Indian military sources also confirmed to ANI that the border conflict took place in the northern part of Sikkim, saying that “aggressive behavior and minor injuries occurred on both sides.”

Both outlets reported that the conflict was resolved at a local level.

India and China have several territorial disputes. Standoffs and clashes occasionally happen along the border between Sikkim and China’s Tibet, as well as at the mutually-agreed Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Kashmir, where the nations also share a border.

Beijing and New Delhi have been holding high-level talks to resolve the border issues. Last December, both sides agreed to set up a hotline between the Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army to avoid conflicts along the LAC.
