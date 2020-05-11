0
Monday 11 May 2020 - 09:15

Iran Army Reports Casualties in Naval Exercise

Story Code : 861963
Iran Army Reports Casualties in Naval Exercise
Yesterday afternoon, an incident happened to the Konarak support vessel during a naval drill with other ships in waters near Iran's southern Jask port, the department said in a statement.

The Konarak is a Hendijan-class support ship.

It added that one serviceman was martyred and several others were injured as a result of the tragic incident.

The Iranian Army’s Public Relations Department further said that the cause of the incident is under investigation.

Iran regularly holds exercises in its southern waters, which are close to the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of the world’s oil passes.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hashd al-Sha
Hashd al-Sha'abi Killed a Senior Leader of Daesh in Iraq’s Diyala
Iran Army Reports Casualties in Naval Exercise
Iran Army Reports Casualties in Naval Exercise
11 May 2020
Afghan Government Has so Far Released 1,000 Taliban Prisoners
Afghan Government Has so Far Released 1,000 Taliban Prisoners
11 May 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: West Failed in 3 Areas in Covid-19 Battle & Wants its Failures Hidden
Ayatollah Khamenei: West Failed in 3 Areas in Covid-19 Battle & Wants its Failures Hidden
11 May 2020
Colombian Combat Vessels & Weapons Discovered by Venezuelan Military
Colombian Combat Vessels & Weapons Discovered by Venezuelan Military
10 May 2020
US Has Been a Key Supporter of Daesh in Iraq: Senior MP
US Has Been a Key Supporter of Daesh in Iraq: Senior MP
10 May 2020
Obama Says Trump Response to Coronavirus Has Been
Obama Says Trump Response to Coronavirus Has Been 'Absolute Chaotic Disaster'
10 May 2020
Iraq’s PM Mustafa al-Kazemi Interested in Having Best Ties with Iran
Iraq’s PM Mustafa al-Kazemi Interested in Having Best Ties with Iran
10 May 2020
Syrian Ambassador: US Sanctions Exemptions Facilitate Aid Flow to Terrorists Amid Pandemic
Syrian Ambassador: US Sanctions Exemptions Facilitate Aid Flow to Terrorists Amid Pandemic
10 May 2020
Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Top 4mn Worldwide
Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Top 4mn Worldwide
9 May 2020
US Facing Worst Moment in American History: Sanders
US Facing Worst Moment in American History: Sanders
9 May 2020
Israel
Israel's Army Has Arrested 1,500 Palestinians since the Beginning of This Year
9 May 2020
Al-Houthi Condemns Saudi Arabia & UAE for Using Television Programs to Advertise Ties with “Israel”
Al-Houthi Condemns Saudi Arabia & UAE for Using Television Programs to Advertise Ties with “Israel”
9 May 2020