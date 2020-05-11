Iran Army Reports Casualties in Naval Exercise

Islam Times - The Iranian Navy reported one dead and several injured after a fatal accident during a naval exercise, according to local media.

Yesterday afternoon, an incident happened to the Konarak support vessel during a naval drill with other ships in waters near Iran's southern Jask port, the department said in a statement.The Konarak is a Hendijan-class support ship.It added that one serviceman was martyred and several others were injured as a result of the tragic incident.The Iranian Army’s Public Relations Department further said that the cause of the incident is under investigation.Iran regularly holds exercises in its southern waters, which are close to the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of the world’s oil passes.