0
Monday 11 May 2020 - 09:28

A Greek General Warns NATO of Impending Clash with Turkey

Story Code : 861973
A Greek General Warns NATO of Impending Clash with Turkey
One of the videoconferences was held at the request of the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Sir Stuart Peach, as part of the upcoming meeting of the NATO Military Committee, which will be held May 14, 2020.

Another videoconference was with the Deputy Commander of the Allied Powers in Europe, General Tim Radford, at his request and in connection with his recent assumption of office.

A number of issues were raised, such as coronavirus and military issues.

Floros mentioned the recent escalation caused by the immigration crisis in Evros and the Aegean Sea, which was organized by Turkey.

According to the Greek City Times, Turkey’s daily aggression against Greece is obviously well known to NATO, which systematically hides it and protects it from international control.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hashd al-Sha
Hashd al-Sha'abi Killed a Senior Leader of Daesh in Iraq’s Diyala
Iran Army Reports Casualties in Naval Exercise
Iran Army Reports Casualties in Naval Exercise
11 May 2020
Afghan Government Has so Far Released 1,000 Taliban Prisoners
Afghan Government Has so Far Released 1,000 Taliban Prisoners
11 May 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: West Failed in 3 Areas in Covid-19 Battle & Wants its Failures Hidden
Ayatollah Khamenei: West Failed in 3 Areas in Covid-19 Battle & Wants its Failures Hidden
11 May 2020
Colombian Combat Vessels & Weapons Discovered by Venezuelan Military
Colombian Combat Vessels & Weapons Discovered by Venezuelan Military
10 May 2020
US Has Been a Key Supporter of Daesh in Iraq: Senior MP
US Has Been a Key Supporter of Daesh in Iraq: Senior MP
10 May 2020
Obama Says Trump Response to Coronavirus Has Been
Obama Says Trump Response to Coronavirus Has Been 'Absolute Chaotic Disaster'
10 May 2020
Iraq’s PM Mustafa al-Kazemi Interested in Having Best Ties with Iran
Iraq’s PM Mustafa al-Kazemi Interested in Having Best Ties with Iran
10 May 2020
Syrian Ambassador: US Sanctions Exemptions Facilitate Aid Flow to Terrorists Amid Pandemic
Syrian Ambassador: US Sanctions Exemptions Facilitate Aid Flow to Terrorists Amid Pandemic
10 May 2020
Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Top 4mn Worldwide
Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Top 4mn Worldwide
9 May 2020
US Facing Worst Moment in American History: Sanders
US Facing Worst Moment in American History: Sanders
9 May 2020
Israel
Israel's Army Has Arrested 1,500 Palestinians since the Beginning of This Year
9 May 2020
Al-Houthi Condemns Saudi Arabia & UAE for Using Television Programs to Advertise Ties with “Israel”
Al-Houthi Condemns Saudi Arabia & UAE for Using Television Programs to Advertise Ties with “Israel”
9 May 2020