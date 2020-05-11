A Greek General Warns NATO of Impending Clash with Turkey

Islam Times - Greek General Konstantinos Floros held two teleconferences with NATO officials, during which he made it clear that the provocations of Turkey in the Aegean Sea and in Evros on the Greek-Turkish land border with mathematical precision will lead to an incident with unforeseen consequences.

One of the videoconferences was held at the request of the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Sir Stuart Peach, as part of the upcoming meeting of the NATO Military Committee, which will be held May 14, 2020.Another videoconference was with the Deputy Commander of the Allied Powers in Europe, General Tim Radford, at his request and in connection with his recent assumption of office.A number of issues were raised, such as coronavirus and military issues.Floros mentioned the recent escalation caused by the immigration crisis in Evros and the Aegean Sea, which was organized by Turkey.According to the Greek City Times, Turkey’s daily aggression against Greece is obviously well known to NATO, which systematically hides it and protects it from international control.