0
Monday 11 May 2020 - 10:00

Hashd al-Sha'abi Killed a Senior Leader of Daesh in Iraq’s Diyala

Story Code : 861985
Hashd al-Sha
Sadiq al-Hosseini, a senior official of Hashd al-Sha’abi, said that the Daesh ringleader was killed in Haoz al-Waqf area, northeast of Diyala, Almaalomah news agency reported on Sunday.

He said that precise intelligence collected or received by the PMU led to the killing of the terror leader in the area, which is some 25 kilometers northeast of Baqubah, the provincial capital, stressing that with his killing, Daesh suffered yet another blow from the Iraqi forces.

Yilmaz al-Najjar, the PMU’s commander in northern Iraq, said that Hashd al-Sha’abi fighters managed to arrest three Daesh commanders in the north-central Kirkuk province, after gathering precise intelligence, Press TV reported.

Daesh has intensified its attacks in Iraq amid Baghdad’s call on the US to pull out its forces from the Arab country.

In a vote on January 5, the Iraqi parliament called for an end to the presence of all foreign troops, including Americans.

The vote came two days after the US military - acting on US President Donald Trump’s order - launched a fatal drone strike on senior Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani upon his arrival in the Iraqi capital at the invitation of the Baghdad government.

The attack also claimed the lives of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of the PMU, and eight other Iranian and Iraqi people.

Washington has threatened sanctions should US troops be expelled instead of heeding the Iraqi parliament’s call to end the occupation of the country.
Related Stories
Hashd al-Sha’abi Launches Major Military Campaign against ISIL Terrorists in Western Al-Anbar
Islam Times - Fighters from Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, began ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Hashd al-Sha
Hashd al-Sha'abi Killed a Senior Leader of Daesh in Iraq’s Diyala
Iran Army Reports Casualties in Naval Exercise
Iran Army Reports Casualties in Naval Exercise
11 May 2020
Afghan Government Has so Far Released 1,000 Taliban Prisoners
Afghan Government Has so Far Released 1,000 Taliban Prisoners
11 May 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: West Failed in 3 Areas in Covid-19 Battle & Wants its Failures Hidden
Ayatollah Khamenei: West Failed in 3 Areas in Covid-19 Battle & Wants its Failures Hidden
11 May 2020
Colombian Combat Vessels & Weapons Discovered by Venezuelan Military
Colombian Combat Vessels & Weapons Discovered by Venezuelan Military
10 May 2020
US Has Been a Key Supporter of Daesh in Iraq: Senior MP
US Has Been a Key Supporter of Daesh in Iraq: Senior MP
10 May 2020
Obama Says Trump Response to Coronavirus Has Been
Obama Says Trump Response to Coronavirus Has Been 'Absolute Chaotic Disaster'
10 May 2020
Iraq’s PM Mustafa al-Kazemi Interested in Having Best Ties with Iran
Iraq’s PM Mustafa al-Kazemi Interested in Having Best Ties with Iran
10 May 2020
Syrian Ambassador: US Sanctions Exemptions Facilitate Aid Flow to Terrorists Amid Pandemic
Syrian Ambassador: US Sanctions Exemptions Facilitate Aid Flow to Terrorists Amid Pandemic
10 May 2020
Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Top 4mn Worldwide
Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Top 4mn Worldwide
9 May 2020
US Facing Worst Moment in American History: Sanders
US Facing Worst Moment in American History: Sanders
9 May 2020
Israel
Israel's Army Has Arrested 1,500 Palestinians since the Beginning of This Year
9 May 2020
Al-Houthi Condemns Saudi Arabia & UAE for Using Television Programs to Advertise Ties with “Israel”
Al-Houthi Condemns Saudi Arabia & UAE for Using Television Programs to Advertise Ties with “Israel”
9 May 2020