0
Monday 11 May 2020 - 11:56

Oil Falls on Fears of Coronavirus Second Wave

Story Code : 862010
Oil Falls on Fears of Coronavirus Second Wave
Possible signs of a second wave of infections worried investors as Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in China, on Monday reported its first cluster of infections since the city’s lockdown was lifted a month ago.

South Korea also warned of a second wave of the coronavirus on Sunday as countries across the globe begin to step up efforts to ease coronavirus-related restrictions.

“Concern over a second wave, the nearly 50% year on year drop in Indian oil demand in April and likely further oil inventory builds this week are likely weighing on oil prices at the start of the week,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Indian fuel demand in April was down 45.8% year on year because of a nationwide lockdown. Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 9.93 million tonnes, its lowest since 2007, government data showed on Saturday.

Global oil demand has slumped by about 30% as the pandemic has curtailed movement across the world, building up inventories globally.

To reduce the oversupply, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers - a grouping known as OPEC+ - agreed to cut production from May 1 by about 10 million bpd in an effort to support prices.

Fears that the United States is running out of storage space triggered a crash by WTI prices into negative territory last month, prompting some U.S. producers to rein in output.

The number of operating oil and gas rigs in the world’s largest oil producer fell to 374 in the week to May 8, a record low according to data going back to 1940 from energy services company Baker Hughes Co (BKR.N).

 “People are surprised by how quickly the U.S. is shutting in production and that’s exactly what we need to support prices,” said Tony Nunan, a senior risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp in Tokyo.

“There’s another 10 days before the June contract expires ... if the WTI contract can avoid a crash going into expiry, hopefully we’ve seen the bottom.”

Both benchmarks have notched gains over the past two weeks as fuel demand rebounded modestly as some travel restrictions are eased.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hashd al-Sha
Hashd al-Sha'abi Killed a Senior Leader of Daesh in Iraq’s Diyala
Iran Army Reports Casualties in Naval Exercise
Iran Army Reports Casualties in Naval Exercise
11 May 2020
Afghan Government Has so Far Released 1,000 Taliban Prisoners
Afghan Government Has so Far Released 1,000 Taliban Prisoners
11 May 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: West Failed in 3 Areas in Covid-19 Battle & Wants its Failures Hidden
Ayatollah Khamenei: West Failed in 3 Areas in Covid-19 Battle & Wants its Failures Hidden
11 May 2020
Colombian Combat Vessels & Weapons Discovered by Venezuelan Military
Colombian Combat Vessels & Weapons Discovered by Venezuelan Military
10 May 2020
US Has Been a Key Supporter of Daesh in Iraq: Senior MP
US Has Been a Key Supporter of Daesh in Iraq: Senior MP
10 May 2020
Obama Says Trump Response to Coronavirus Has Been
Obama Says Trump Response to Coronavirus Has Been 'Absolute Chaotic Disaster'
10 May 2020
Iraq’s PM Mustafa al-Kazemi Interested in Having Best Ties with Iran
Iraq’s PM Mustafa al-Kazemi Interested in Having Best Ties with Iran
10 May 2020
Syrian Ambassador: US Sanctions Exemptions Facilitate Aid Flow to Terrorists Amid Pandemic
Syrian Ambassador: US Sanctions Exemptions Facilitate Aid Flow to Terrorists Amid Pandemic
10 May 2020
Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Top 4mn Worldwide
Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Top 4mn Worldwide
9 May 2020
US Facing Worst Moment in American History: Sanders
US Facing Worst Moment in American History: Sanders
9 May 2020
Israel
Israel's Army Has Arrested 1,500 Palestinians since the Beginning of This Year
9 May 2020
Al-Houthi Condemns Saudi Arabia & UAE for Using Television Programs to Advertise Ties with “Israel”
Al-Houthi Condemns Saudi Arabia & UAE for Using Television Programs to Advertise Ties with “Israel”
9 May 2020