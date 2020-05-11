0
Monday 11 May 2020 - 12:03

Libya Rebels Have Heavily Bombarded Tripoli to Gain Positions in the Country

Story Code : 862011
Libya Rebels Have Heavily Bombarded Tripoli to Gain Positions in the Country
Tripoli residents complained about water pressure in Tripoli, saying it was starting to decline on Sunday afternoon after one of the power stations of the Great Man-Made River Project — the main water utility for the city — was attacked by the rebels, causing a reduction in the capital’s water supply.

The rebels have been fighting since April last year to overtake the capital and topple the internationally-recognized government seated there.

“My father said we should be ready to leave at any moment… the fighting last night was heavier than at any time before,” said a resident of Abu Salim district, near a frontline.

Other reports indicated that Tripoli’s electric power had been cut, there was a shortage of gas in the city, and the local banks lacked cash.

Government forces recently liberated several towns that had been occupied by the rebels in the northwest.

The government forces also recently made two attempts to seize the rebels’ strategic al-Watiya airbase.

The rebels seem to be intensifying a pushback.

On Saturday, Mitiga International airport, the only functioning airport in the Libyan capital, was targeted by the rebels for a second day.

Libya has been in chaos since 2011, when a popular uprising and a NATO intervention led to the ouster of long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hashd al-Sha
Hashd al-Sha'abi Killed a Senior Leader of Daesh in Iraq’s Diyala
Iran Army Reports Casualties in Naval Exercise
Iran Army Reports Casualties in Naval Exercise
11 May 2020
Afghan Government Has so Far Released 1,000 Taliban Prisoners
Afghan Government Has so Far Released 1,000 Taliban Prisoners
11 May 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: West Failed in 3 Areas in Covid-19 Battle & Wants its Failures Hidden
Ayatollah Khamenei: West Failed in 3 Areas in Covid-19 Battle & Wants its Failures Hidden
11 May 2020
Colombian Combat Vessels & Weapons Discovered by Venezuelan Military
Colombian Combat Vessels & Weapons Discovered by Venezuelan Military
10 May 2020
US Has Been a Key Supporter of Daesh in Iraq: Senior MP
US Has Been a Key Supporter of Daesh in Iraq: Senior MP
10 May 2020
Obama Says Trump Response to Coronavirus Has Been
Obama Says Trump Response to Coronavirus Has Been 'Absolute Chaotic Disaster'
10 May 2020
Iraq’s PM Mustafa al-Kazemi Interested in Having Best Ties with Iran
Iraq’s PM Mustafa al-Kazemi Interested in Having Best Ties with Iran
10 May 2020
Syrian Ambassador: US Sanctions Exemptions Facilitate Aid Flow to Terrorists Amid Pandemic
Syrian Ambassador: US Sanctions Exemptions Facilitate Aid Flow to Terrorists Amid Pandemic
10 May 2020
Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Top 4mn Worldwide
Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Top 4mn Worldwide
9 May 2020
US Facing Worst Moment in American History: Sanders
US Facing Worst Moment in American History: Sanders
9 May 2020
Israel
Israel's Army Has Arrested 1,500 Palestinians since the Beginning of This Year
9 May 2020
Al-Houthi Condemns Saudi Arabia & UAE for Using Television Programs to Advertise Ties with “Israel”
Al-Houthi Condemns Saudi Arabia & UAE for Using Television Programs to Advertise Ties with “Israel”
9 May 2020