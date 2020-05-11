Libya Rebels Have Heavily Bombarded Tripoli to Gain Positions in the Country

Islam Times - Libyan rebels loyal to military strongman Khalifa Haftar have heavily bombarded the capital city, Tripoli, in a new push to gain positions in its southern suburbs after losing ground elsewhere in the country.

Tripoli residents complained about water pressure in Tripoli, saying it was starting to decline on Sunday afternoon after one of the power stations of the Great Man-Made River Project — the main water utility for the city — was attacked by the rebels, causing a reduction in the capital’s water supply.The rebels have been fighting since April last year to overtake the capital and topple the internationally-recognized government seated there.“My father said we should be ready to leave at any moment… the fighting last night was heavier than at any time before,” said a resident of Abu Salim district, near a frontline.Other reports indicated that Tripoli’s electric power had been cut, there was a shortage of gas in the city, and the local banks lacked cash.Government forces recently liberated several towns that had been occupied by the rebels in the northwest.The government forces also recently made two attempts to seize the rebels’ strategic al-Watiya airbase.The rebels seem to be intensifying a pushback.On Saturday, Mitiga International airport, the only functioning airport in the Libyan capital, was targeted by the rebels for a second day.Libya has been in chaos since 2011, when a popular uprising and a NATO intervention led to the ouster of long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi.