Monday 11 May 2020 - 23:57

Syrian Army Foiled Terrorist Attack on Military Post West of Hama

Story Code : 862104
SANA news agency quoted a military source as saying on Monday that terrorist groups led by “Hurras al-Deen” and the “Turkistani Islamic Party” had snuck towards a military position in al-Tanjara area in the northern al-Ghab area before noon on Sunday

The terrorists targeted the position with intense mortar and machinegun fire, promoting the personnel in the position to evacuate to reduce losses, the source added.

Counter-attacks were launched immediately after the attack, with the clashes continuing until dawn on Monday when army personnel managed to recapture the position after inflicting heavy losses in personnel and equipment on the terrorists, according to the source.

Meanwhile, the clashes “resulted in the martyring and injuring of a number of army personnel,” the source said, noting that the martyrs being circulated were inaccurate.

“None of those names are stationed in the area where the clashes occurred,” SANA quoted the source as saying.
